$555+ Bn Iot Technology Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 6.4% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Iot Technology Market finds that the emergence of 5G network communications technology is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising smart city initiatives, the total Global Iot Technology Market is estimated to reach USD 555.8 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue was USD 383.1 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

Furthermore, the increase in necessity of data centres due to rising adoption of cloud platforms are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Iot Technology Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "IoT Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Node Component (Processor, Connectivity IC, Memory Device, Sensor), by Software Solution (Data Management, Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Network Bandwidth Management, Remote Monitoring), by Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), by End-use (Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/iot-technology-market-1449/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Emergence of 5G Communications Technology to Fuel Global Iot Technology Market

The emergence of 5G communications technology is expected to fuel the growth of the Iot Technology Market during the forecast period. 5G is considered to be the establishment for realizing the full potential of Iot Technology Market. The 5G technology is already booming and the industry is also working towards development of new global standards and 5G products to benefit other industries across the globe. As per the latest Mobility Report by Ericsson AB, there will be 550 million 5G subscriptions in 2022 and Asia Pacific will be the second-fastest growing region with 10% of all subscriptions being 5G in 2022. This 5G communications technology offers more stable, faster, and more secure connectivity that advances everything from smart grids for renewable energy to self-driving vehicles to AI-enabled robots in various industrial units. It's launching a vast IoT ecosystem in which networks can support billions of connected devices while balancing speed, latency, and cost. From 5G SIMs to Cinterion IoT Modules, IoT gateways, and modem cards, a broad portfolio of 5G solutions is developed that connect and secure next-generation devices and IoT projects offering seamless migration to emerging networks and features.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Iot Technology market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% during the forecast period.

The Iot Technology market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 383.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 555.8 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Iot Technology market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/iot-technology-market-1449/0

Benefits of Purchasing Iot Technology Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Global Iot Technology Market:

Node Component Processor Connectivity IC Memory Device Sensor Logic Device

Software Solution Data Management Real-Time Streaming Analytics Network Bandwidth Management Remote Monitoring Security Solution

Platform Device Management Application Management Network Management

Service Professional Services Managed Services

End-use Healthcare Automotive & Transportation Building Automation Manufacturing Retail BFSI Oil & Gas Agriculture Aerospace & Defense Wearable Devices Consumer Electronics

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/iot-technology-market-1449

Rising Smart City Initiatives to Augment Market Growth

The rising smart city initiatives to augment the growth of the Iot Technology Market within the estimated period. Many countries across the world, specifically emerging economies with increasing population and urbanization, are initiating smart city projects and adopting smart city solutions to manage the resources properly. The various connected devices, such as sensors, IoT gateway or other edge devices, help in enhancing and improving the functions and efficiency of infrastructure and other associated services. Further, the increasing percentage of smart infrastructures, smart homes and buildings, smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 projects are also likely to bring a huge transformation in various industries, thereby accelerating the market growth in near future. For example, as per the 2021 White & Case LLP report, Saudi Arabia is expected to construct four major smart cities, Qiddiya, NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and Amaala, each with multibillion-dollar building contracts and the biggest of these developments is going to be NEOM, with planned US$500 billion mega-city that will incorporate a zero-carbon hyper-connected city. Additionally, smart solutions are being increasingly adopted by consumers, thereby increasing the market potential of connected devices across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT & communication industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/iot-technology-market-1449/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Iot Technology Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Iot Technology Market

North America has dominated the Global Iot Technology Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The United States dominated North America in 2021. This is attributable to the rising penetration of the internet in technologically advancing economies in the region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of wireless sensors and networks across industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, retail, industrial, and automotive and transportation are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, increased Research and Development (R&D) in the field of IoT along with rising demand for improved lifestyle is also expected to support regional growth of the market in the years to come.

List of Prominent Players in the Iot Technology Market:

Intel Corporation (US)

Qualcomm Technologies (US)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

IBM (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

PTC (US)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on " IoT Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Node Component (Processor, Connectivity IC, Memory Device, Sensor), by Software Solution (Data Management, Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Network Bandwidth Management, Remote Monitoring), by Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), by End-use (Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Building Automation, Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/iot-technology-market-220861

Recent Developments:

April, 2021: Vi launched the integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for enterprises to further strengthen its IoT portfolio by providing solutions across industries for smart infrastructure, smart mobility, and smart utilities, on its 5G-ready network.

April, 2021: Bharti Airtel launched ‘Airtel IoT' – an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of Internet of Things (IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Iot Technology Market?

How will the Iot Technology Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion's share of the Iot Technology Market?

What is the Iot Technology market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Iot Technology Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled "Iot Technology Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Node Component



o Processor



o Connectivity IC



o Memory Device



o Sensor



o Logic Device



• Software Solution



o Data Management



o Real-Time Streaming Analytics



o Network Bandwidth Management



o Remote Monitoring



o Security Solution



• Platform



o Device Management



o Application Management



o Network Management



• Service



o Professional Services



o Managed Services



• End-use



o Healthcare



o Automotive & Transportation



o Building Automation



o Manufacturing



o Retail



o BFSI



o Oil & Gas



o Agriculture



o Aerospace & Defense



o Wearable Devices



o Consumer Electronics



• Region



o North America



o Europe



o Asia Pacific



o Latin America



o Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



o U.S.



o Canada



o Mexico



• Europe



o U.K



o France



o Germany



o Italy



o Spain



o Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o South East Asia



o Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



o Brazil



o Argentina



o Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



o GCC Countries



o South Africa



o Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Intel Corporation (US)



• Qualcomm Technologies (US)



• Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)



• STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)



• IBM (US)



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)



• Cisco Systems (US)



• Microsoft Corporation (US)



• PTC (US)



• Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/iot-technology-market-1449/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Smart Mobile POS Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-mobile-pos-market-1489

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-mobile-pos-market-1489 Food Robotics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-robotics-market-1480

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-robotics-market-1480 Smart Manufacturing Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-market-1477

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-market-1477 Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473 Top Companies in the IoT Technology Market:- https://v-mr.biz/iot-technology-market



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company's experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: