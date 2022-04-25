2022 Insights on the Buy Now Pay Later Top Global Market Players - Featuring Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Top Market Players 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) transaction volume has been rising rapidly, with still more growth to come over the next five years, according to this report.
Competition is becoming more intense, as companies from other sectors join the race and challenge the BNPL specialists. As a result, established market leaders expand beyond consumer lending and launch new banking, payment and shopping services.
Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm are revealed as the world's largest BNPL companies in the yStats.com report. All three boast millions of users, with Klarna leading both by number of consumers and retailers using its services. Sweden-based company also has the largest GMV, rising at a strong double-digit rate between 2020 and 2021.
The strongest sales growth, however, was recorded by Australia's Afterpay. In early 2022, this BNPL specialist was acquired by a leading payments company Block (formerly Stripe). Together, Afterpay and Block will create synergies between their respective BNPL and payments offerings. Another fast-growing market leader is Affirm. Due to its cooperation with the leading online retailers, Affirm's services cover more than half of the B2C E-Commerce market in the U.S.
The report also lists several regional BNPL providers that are successful in their respective markets. These include Tamara and Tabby in the Middle East, PayLater by Grab in Singapore and by Flipkart in India, among others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global BNPL Player Rankings
2.1. Global
- BNPL Market Overview and Trends, March 2022
- Market Shares of BNPL Services, in % of Top E-Commerce Websites Supporting BNPL as a Payment Method, March 2022
- 2.2.North America
- Top 3 BNPL Platforms Used, in % of BNPL Users, May 2021
- Top 6 Most Used BNPL Apps, in % of Downloads in the BNPL Category, Q1 2021
2.3. Europe
- Average Customer Debt, in GBP, by Selected BNPL Providers, 2020 & 2021
- BNPL Services Used, in % of Respondents, 2020 & 2021
- Share of Top 100 E-Commerce Websites Accepting Klarna and Afterpay/Clearpay, in %, May 2021
- Breakdown of Klarna Services Used, in % of Klarna Users, March 2022
2.4.Asia-Pacific
- Afterpay's Share of B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2020 & 2021e
- BNPL Sales, in USD billion, Number of Users, in million, 2021e & 2026, and Selected BNPL Providers, February 2022
- Tenure and Late Fee of Selected BNPL Providers, January 2022
2.5.MENA
- Overview of Selected BNPL Providers, incl. Launch Year, Country of Origin, Number of Employees, Total Funding Received, Installments, and Key Partnerships, October 2021
3. Top 3 BNPL Player Profiles
3.1.Klarna
- Company Profile, April 2022
- Number of Users, in millions, 2019-2021
- Number of Merchants, in thousands, 2019-2021
- Gross Merchandise Volume, in SEK billion, 2019-2021
- Breakdown of Net Operating Income by Selected Countries and by Income Category, 2020 & 2021
3.2.Afterpay
- Company Profile, April 2022
- Overview of Consumer and Retailer Fees, by Australia, USA and UK, March 2022
- Number of Active Customers, by Region, in millions, FY 2020 & FY 2021
- Number of Active Merchants, by Region, in thousands, FY 2020 & FY 2021
- Underlying Sales, by Region, in AUD million, and Breakdown by Channel, by Enterprise and Other, in %, FY 2020 & FY 2021
3.3.Affirm
- Company Profile, March 2022
- Overview of Lending Products, including Merchant Discount Rate, APR, Term Length, Payment Frequency and Representative AOV, March 2022
- GMV, Total Revenue, and Revenue Less Transaction Costs, in USD million, and CAGR, in %, FY 2019-FY2022f
- Number of Active Merchants, in thousands, June & December 2020-2021
- Number of Active Users, in millions, June & December 2020-2021
Companies Mentioned
- Affirm
- Afterpay
- Amazon
- Atome
- Clearpay
- Flipkart
- Grab Paylater
- Hoolah
- Klarna
- Mastercard
- Monzo
- Pace
- Paypal
- Paytm
- Rely
- Revolut
- Visa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxijwt
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
