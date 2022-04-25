The Worldwide Vitrification Industry is Expected to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2028

Dublin, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitrification Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Specimen, By End-Use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vitrification market size is expected to reach USD 22.47 billion by 2028 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The prominent factors of the industry, such as the growing awareness regarding health coupled with rising incidences of infecundity and infertility, are impelling the market demand across the globe. In addition, growing public acceptance of fertility preservation techniques and escalating demand for vitrification due to delayed parenthood or childbearing fuels the industry growth over the forecasting period. Moreover, the growing trend of the vitrification method for preserving bio-specimen and the existence of many biobanks attribute to the segment growth in the foreseen period.



The availability of male infertility treatment using sperm VD is a major driving factor that impels industry growth across the globe. Around 40-50 percent of infertile couples, majorly males, are accountable for infertility. Generally, among these patients, pregnancies are accomplished by the process of ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection), eggs are detached from the female partners and are injected with a single sperm by utilizing a machine well-known as a Micromanipulator.



With the help of this technologically advanced Sperm Vitrification Device, sperms are taken from testes through TESA/Micro-TESE and frozen before the ICSI. After some sperm are frozen, it is chased by an egg pick up, defrosting the sperm, transfer, ICSI treatment, transfer, and pregnancy. As a result, these factors may lead the industry demand for vitrification over the foreseen period.



Market Participants such as Vitrolife, Cook Medical Inc., Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Biotech Inc., IMV Technologies, MINITUB GMBH, IVF Store LLC, Kitazato Corporation, and Frozen Cell are some of the key players operating in the global market. There are numerous industry competitors introducing innovative products for expanding their business operations around the world. For instance, in January 2021, Kitazato- the leading company for human-assisted reproduction treatments products, is known for the advancements in the R&D of novel gadgets and techniq- U.S to combat infertility.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Vitrification Market Insights

4.1. Vitrification Market - Industry snapshot

4.2. Vitrification Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Advancements in fertility preservation techniques

4.2.1.2. Emergence of innovative solutions

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Efficiency and scalability

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Vitrification Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Vitrification Market, by Specimen

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Vitrification Market, by Specimen, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Oocytes

5.3.1. Global Vitrification Market, by Oocytes, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Device

5.3.2.1. Global Vitrification Market, by Device, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Kits & Consumable

5.3.3.1. Global Vitrification Market, by Kits & Consumable, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Embryo

5.4.1. Global Vitrification Market, by Embryo, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Device

5.4.2.1. Global Vitrification Market, by Device, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Kits & Consumable

5.4.3.1. Global Vitrification Market, by Kits & Consumable, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5. Sperm

5.5.1. Global Vitrification Market, by Sperm, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



6. Global Vitrification Market, by End-Use

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Vitrification Market, by End-Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. IVF Clinics

6.3.1. Global Vitrification Market, by IVF Clinics, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Biobanks

6.4.1. Global Vitrification Market, by Biobanks, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)



7. Vitrification Market Assessment by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Biotech Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Development

9.2. Cook Medical Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Development

9.3. CooperSurgical Fertility Company

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Development

9.4. Frozen Cell

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Development

9.5. Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Development

9.6. IMV Technologies

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Development

9.7. IVF Store LLC

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Development

9.8. Kitazato Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Development

9.9. MINITUB GMBH

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Development

9.10. Vitrolife

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1uczvk

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900