United Kingdom Older People Care Homes Market Report 2022

This report is indispensable reading for advisors, investors, commissioners, policymakers and service providers involved in this dynamic and changing market.
Written and researched by leading market commentator, William Laing, this industry-standard report provides unique insight into all areas of the market, including funding, operating models, future prospects and supply and demand. Of note, this edition looks at the social care reforms proposed by the UK government and the impact they may have on the market.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS
1. MARKET
1.1 Definition and scope
1.2 Data sources
1.3 Market size
1.4 Segmentation
1.5 Funding by payor type
1.6 Growth
1.7 Demand drivers
1.8 Demand and supply
1.9 Staffing
1.10 Key operational metrics
1.11 Operating and investment models
1.12 Performance measures
2. POLITICS AND REGULATION
2.1 Historical background: emergence of the independent sector as the dominant supplier of social care services from the late-1970s
2.2 The English social care reforms
2.3 Political consensus on social care - other than funding issues
2.4 Other legislation and policy issues
2.5 Regulation of social services
2.6 Profile of regulators
2.7 History of the long-term care funding issue in England
3. PAYORS
3.1 Customer profiles
3.2 Payor trends
3.3 Public sources of finance - local authorities
3.4 Public sources of finance - the NHS
3.5 Private payers
3.6 Long-term care insurance and other LTC financial products
4. MAJOR STRUCTURE
4.1 Market concentration
4.2 Group penetration
4.3 Segmentation by provider sector, registration type and size of home
4.4 Exits and entries
4.5 Economies of scale and scope
4.6 Brand value
4.7 Sources of capital
4.8 Scale, age and quality of stock
4.9 Pace of modernisation
5. INVESTORS
5.1 Returns sought by investors
5.2 Sources of capital for investment
5.3 Transactions and exit multiples
6. MARKET POTENTIAL
6.1 Alternative care home models
6.2 Digital technologies
