Global BVLOS Operations Market Report 2021-2022: Dive into the Potential of BVLOS Application in 17 Industry Verticals

The BVLOS Operations Report provides in-depth analysis of BVLOS technology, industry vertical applications, market sizes and international regulation work.



The report explains the various ways in which communication technology (e.g. 4G/5G, SATCOM) impacts BVLOS operations as well as potential pros and cons for each of these types of communication. It also covers risk-mitigation techniques (both strategic and technical) that drone operators can engage in to ensure safety while delivering results.



The BVLOS Operations report also dives into the potential of BVLOS application in 17 industry verticals. This analysis includes three types of BVLOS implementation: manual, on waypoints and fully automated. This allows business developers and drone pilots to intimately understand how feasible and how profitable it might be to integrate e.g. a fully-automated BVLOS into Construction or BVLOS on waypoints into Agriculture.



This 84-page BVLOS Operations Report contains a five-year forecast of BVLOS application broken down by urban vs rural market size as well as by region and unit sales.

Finally, the report concludes with a chapter on regulatory efforts across the globe. From the FAA in the US to EASA in Europe as well as authorities in Australia, Japan, China and others, the report elaborates on the various efforts to establish national and international BVLOS standards.



Key Highlights

Insights on the commercial drone market and BVLOS operations

Globally, the BVLOS market is projected to grow at a rate of 71.1% CAGR

The market for rural BVLOS operations is and will remain larger than the urban market, though the urban market will grow faster

Asia makes up the largest market while South America will be the fastest-growing one

National regulation authorities (led by the FAA and EASA) continue to work on international standards for BVLOS operation

Extensive 84-page BVLOS operations report with in-depth analysis, industry definitions, & 5-year forecast

Dedicated chapters for BVLOS Connectivity (WiFi, 4G5G, SATCOM) and Risk Mitigation as well as on BVLOS Regulation

Analysis of BVLOS Application potential for 17 industry verticals as well as breakdown of BVLOS Market Sizes (Urban & Rural as well as per region and by unit sales)

Key Topics Covered:



GLOSSARY



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

Research Methodology

Scope Definition & Research Design

Report Creation

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Drones: Where Did They Come From?

1.2 Drone Configurations

1.3 Major Segments of the Drone Ecosystem

1.4 Drone Application Categories and Methods

1.5 Drone Market Industries and Use Cases

1.6 Drone Market Observations



2 WHAT IS BVLOS AND WHY IS IT INTERESTING

2.1 What is BVLOS and Why Is It Interesting?

2.2 Leveraging BVLOS Operation

2.3 The Liability Issue

2.4 Technical Limitations of BVLOS Operation



3 BVLOS TECHNOLOGY

3.1 BVLOS Connectivity

3.2 BVLOS Safety: Strategic and Tactical Risk Mitigation



4 BVLOS APPLICATIONS

4.1 Agriculture

4.2 Arts & Entertainment

4.3 Construction

4.4 Cargo, Courier Services, Intra-Logistics & Warehousing

4.5 Educational, Scientific & Technical Services

4.6 Energy

4.7 Health Care & Disaster Relief

4.8 Information & Motion Picture

4.9 Insurance

4.10 Mining & Quarrying

4.11 Public Administration

4.12 Public Emergency Services

4.13 Real Estate & Industrial Plants

4.14 Safety & Security

4.15 Telecommunication

4.16 Transportation Infrastructure & Maintenance

4.17 Waste Management & Remediation Services



5 BVLOS MARKET SIZE

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Urban & Rural BVLOS Market Size

5.3 Urban BVLOS Market Size by Region

5.4 Rural BVLOS Market Size by Region

5.5 Urban & Rural BVLOS Drone Sales

5.6 Urban BVLOS Drone Sales by Region

5.7 Rural BVLOS Drone Sales by Region



6 BVLOS REGULATION

6.1 What are Drone Regulations?

6.2 A Brief History of Drone Regulations

6.3 US Drone Regulation

6.4 EU Drone Regulation

6.5 International Comparison

6.6 International Standards for BVLOS Operation



