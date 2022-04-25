New York, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04316851/?utm_source=GNW





Applications for the market are segmented into BFSI, defense and intelligence, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, government, and others, which includes the education and manufacturing sectors. The present cybersecurity market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of the internet for online financial transactions.



This report highlights different solutions in the cybersecurity market, which include identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewalls, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk and compliance management, and other solutions.Other types of solutions include unified threat management (UTM), distributed denial of service mitigation and web filtering.



In addition, the report offers major regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware and subscription services.



This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market, which was gathered through primary and secondary research.Strategies adopted by companies in the cybersecurity market are provided so readers can analyze ongoing trends in the market.



The report provides market share analyses and key vendor profiles for the top cybersecurity companies.



COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020.This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created.



With people relying more on technology, cyberattacks have increased. It is expected that the demand for cybersecurity solutions will increase and boost the cybersecurity market.



Summary:

The Internet has become a vital part of the daily life of today'smodern society due to its ease of information sharing, accessibility, messaging and applications, among others.The expanding number and variety of connected devices, alongwith digital services, continue to create security challenges forboth businesses and individuals.



Combinedwith the increasing complexity of IT systems, tightening regulations and increasing significance of geopolitics, these trends are driving demand for security products and services.However, the convenience offered by the Internet, aswellas Intranet, also increases the chances of cyberattacks if users do not implement cybersecurity solutions.



Cybersecurity challenges are growing along with the expansion of the internet, and in turn, the hacking world is growing more quickly as well.



Cybersecurity is a concerningmatter to individuals, small-scale businesses and large organizations as cyber threats and attacks are growing.Attackers are nowusing more sophisticated techniques to target the systems.



So, all types of organizations,whether ITor non-ITfirms, understand the importance of cybersecurity and are focusing on adopting all possible measures to dealwith cyber threats.Cyberattacks are planned attacks on the internet that aim to realize unauthorized access to an individual's or organization's private data.



These security challenges are bound to be exacerbated as the internet becomes more and more convenient for a variety of everyday applications including banking, online bill payments, online shopping, online entertainments services,messaging and sharingmedia, among others. As per IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021, the data breach costs rose by 10% on average, year-over-year, from

REDACTED in 2020 to REDACTED in 2021. In addition, the remoteworking and digital transformation due to the COVID-19 pandemic increased the average total cost of a data breach to REDACTED.



The advances in various technologies such as cloud computing,wireless, bring yourown device (BYOD), telemedicine, the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and others have created a newavenue for dangerous cyberattacks and other internet-based threats. This has increased the need forend-user organizations and technology service providers to implement robust securitymeasures.With the rise of cybercrime, systematic crime, and the risk of data loss and hacking, cybersecurity has become a necessity for businesses. Cybersecurity is the process of protecting internet-connected systems, including hardware, software and data fromcyberattacks. Security,which is designed tomaintain the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data, is a subset of cybersecurity.



Cyberattacks can be extremely expensive forbusinesses to endure.In addition to financial damage suffered by the business, adata breach can also inflict untold reputational damage.



According to Cybercrime Magazine, cybercrime will cost the world REDACTED annually by 2025.Furthermore, global cybercrime costs are predicted to rise by almost REDACTED yearly over the next four years.



Concepts such as the pandemic, cryptocurrency and the rise in remoteworking are coming together to create a target-rich environment forcriminals to take advantage of. Regulations such as the GeneralData Protection Regulation (GDPR) areforcing organizations to take better care of the personalda ta an individual holds.

