Global Air Treatment Market Forecast Report 2022: A $11,041 Million Market by 2028

The global air treatment market is projected to reach US$ 11,041.19 million by 2028 from US$ 8,155.00 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2028.



PM, or microscale airborne contaminants, has been identified as a significant risk factor causing premature death. The toxicological effects associated with the direct inhalation of PM are a well-known cause of PM-related adverse health effects. The matter is made up of a variety of hazardous chemicals, including metals, nitrates, and sulfates, all of which are poisonous to body cells and can cause cell death or organ failure in the long run.

As a result of these unfavourable health impacts, the toxicological effects of PM inhalation have been highlighted. As a result, businesses can work on innovative ways to combat this dangerous level. For instance, plants are a natural way to purify the air in the house and remove pollution, making them a great addition to your air purifier. Plants that are part of air purifiers may be seen in the future. Plants naturally take in air and expel carbon dioxide, which they use to power the photosynthesis process.

Other chemicals, such as air pollution, are absorbed by the plants as a result of this process. Plants can absorb some of the tiniest particles, which are too small for even the most powerful air purifiers to capture. As a result, several air treatment product manufacturing companies emphasize introducing innovative products enabled with various technologies to get rid of hazardous air pollutants. To control the spread of novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, various governments have enacted lockdowns and other social restrictions.

The stay-at-home mandates and work-from-home policies have propelled the demand for air purifiers. Moreover, air purifiers are in high demand in hospitals, universities, and government facilities. Changing lifestyle preferences, decreasing indoor air quality, rising health concerns, and growing consumer knowledge are among the major factors driving the air treatment market, particularly for air purifiers. The high cost of adoption and maintenance of air purifiers, on the other hand, limits their use.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Air Treatment Market Landscape



5. Air Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Incidents of Chronic Health Issues due to Air Pollution

5.1.2 Growing Industrialization In World

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Emerging Renewable Energy Sources as Alternative to Conventional Energy Sources

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Innovation of Advanced Air Treatment Products

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Introduction of Wearable and Giant Air Treatment Products

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints



6. Air Treatment - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Air Treatment Market Overview

6.2 Global Air Treatment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Air Treatment Market - By Type



8. Air Treatment Market - By Application



9. Air Treatment Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Air treatment Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis



11. Industry Landscape



Company Profiles

Beko Technologies

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Friulair Srl

Guangzhou Hanyue Purification Technology Co.,

Hongrijia Depurate Facility Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Kaesar Kompressoren

Mikropor

Omega Air d.o.o. Ljubljana

Orion Electronics Ltd.

SPX FLOW, Inc,

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

