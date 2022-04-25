HERE provides real-time traffic information to the BMW Group globally

HERE powers BMW's Connected Navigation Services with real-time traffic information delivered to drivers in 70 countries



Amsterdam and Munich – BMW has selected HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, as its provider of real-time traffic information to BMW drivers in 70 countries. The multi-year agreement has HERE powering BMW's Connected Navigation Services (CNS) available across BMW models.



HERE Real-Time Traffic can be found in the recently announced new BMW 7-Series, along with vehicles produced since 2020. Additionally, owners of approximately 750,000 BMW cars produced in 2018 and 2019 benefit from HERE Real-Time Traffic through an over-the-air update which included an automatic switch to HERE from the previous traffic provider.



BMW utilizes HERE Real-Time Traffic to provide its drivers with up-to-the-minute information on road conditions and incidents. The service delivers drivers detailed information on traffic congestion with lane-level precision and potential road hazards ahead, with auto re-routing capabilities, helping drivers stay safe and save time. With HERE data BMW drivers receive a predictive traffic forecast that can be used to plan trips on the My BMW App before they enter their car.



"We are proud to be selected by BMW as a global traffic provider. It is an important milestone as we continually enhance HERE Real-Time Traffic to help make driving safer and more comfortable for millions of drivers globally," said Gino Ferru, Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEAR at HERE Technologies. "Providing a precise ETA based on historic and predicted traffic conditions is a crucial part of today and tomorrow's driving experience. HERE Real-Time Traffic is a critical component of our comprehensive portfolio of automotive solutions to serve the future of electric, connected and automated driving."



HERE Real-Time Traffic aggregates and analyzes billions of data points from a sophisticated mix of sources, including high-quality vehicle sensor data from multiple automotive brands. The service provides information on lane closures and traffic flow for specific lanes, including high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes. The result is best-in-class accuracy in the depiction of real-world traffic conditions, and a smarter and safer driving experience. The service is used by leading automotive OEMs, companies across the transport & logistics and mobility sectors, as well as by app developers around the world.



