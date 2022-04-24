How Ontario Public Schools Can Combat Indoor Air Pollution and COVID-19 Infection with HEPA Air Filtration.

2700 Steeles Avenue W, Concord, ON L4K 3C8, April 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Filtration Expert Berni Baier Releases New Paper - How Ontario Public Schools Can Combat Indoor Air Pollution and COVID-19 Infection at the Same Time with HEPA Air Filtration.
Camfil Canada breaks down the harmful pollutants affecting our air quality and discusses the importance of high efficiency/HEPA filtration as students in Canada continue the return to in-person school.
The resource covers:
- Why Is Air Pollution Harmful to Canadian School Children and How Does it Affect COVID-19?
- How Is Air Pollution Linked to COVID-19?
- How Can Canadians Reduce Air Pollution and Protect Themselves Against COVID-19?
- How Does HEPA Filtration Combat COVID-19 in Ontario Classrooms?
To determine how to best remove air pollution, particulate matter and lessen the spread of viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, be sure to contact an experienced commercial building air filtration consultant to find the air filtration solutions that are right for your building.
About Camfil Canada Clean Air Solutions
The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil Canada can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.com/en-ca/.
Media Contact:
Berni Baier
Camfil Canada Inc.
