Pathr.ai™ Announces Integration with Hanwha Techwin America to Bring Spatial Intelligence Technology to the Security Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Asset Protection Conference, Orlando, Booth #RIC-11 – Pathr.ai , the industry's first and only Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Spatial Intelligence platform, announced today it is working with Hanwha Techwin America , a global supplier of video surveillance solutions, to jointly deliver spatial intelligence solutions to current and prospective customers. This integration allows Pathr.ai to engage with Hanwha on new and cross-sell opportunities, including supporting camera installations with Pathr.ai use cases.

"Working with Hanwha is a great step towards scaling our spatial intelligence solution to new and existing customers and delivering strong ROI to them," said Alan Flohr, Chief Revenue Officer of Pathr.ai. "Companies can use their existing non-PTZ Hanwha security cameras, such as the Hanwha Wisenet P series, X series, L series, and Q series, to collect meaningful and real-time insights into how people move and interact inside their physical spaces and tie those analytics to business decisions that improve profitability."

Pathr.ai's AI-powered spatial intelligence technology integrates with existing camera infrastructure and delivers real-time behavioral insights to companies, delivering a 10x or greater return on investment.

"We are excited about our integration with Pathr.ai and continuously look for new ways that our current installed base can gain more value from their existing Hanwha cameras, which are traditionally only used for Loss Prevention. It's great to see how Pathr.ai can just bolt onto Hanwha cameras and introduce operational and merchandising value with leading spatial intelligence software," said Mark Heintzman, National Business Development Manager, Hanwha Techwin. "What's more, for our channel partners, this collaboration introduces a great business opportunity that will drive incremental revenue—introducing a new recurring revenue stream along with additional camera purchases for their existing installed base and the ability to offer an end-to-end solution to new customers."

From a product perspective, Pathr.ai is able to run its AI capabilities on Hanwha cameras with Wisenet AI running onboard the cameras as the detector, allowing for increased compute savings. This integration allows Pathr.ai to scale its solution to millions of locations and reduce the total cost of ownership for its customers.

Main Pathr.ai use cases with the ability to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in incremental profit:

Traffic pattern analytics that drive operational improvements

Real-time alerts to trigger automated actions

Loss prevention, operations, and revenue generation



"The existing compute built into cameras and NVRs is underutilized in the market. We want to change that and make sure we're making the best use of the compute available across the entire stack of hardware systems from the cameras, to the NVRs, to the server. We're excited about this collaboration to use the compute on-board the Hanwha cameras with Wisenet AI to lower our compute needed to run our AI at the edge and thus reduce the total cost of ownership for our customers," said Zoë Cayetano, Head of Product at Pathr.ai. "Working together, we'll be able to scale our spatial intelligence solution to millions of locations and provide financial benefits for our customers."

To learn more, visit https://pathr.ai/ .

About Pathr.ai

Pathr.ai is the industry's first AI-powered spatial intelligence software company that uses anonymous location data from available and existing infrastructure to observe human behavior in any physical space. Its sophisticated technology turns raw behavioral and spatial data from existing sensors into actionable and applied business learnings - allowing companies to drive the business results that matter most to the growth of their companies in real-time. Founded in 2019, Pathr.ai is headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more about Pathr.ai, please visit https://pathr.ai/ .

About Hanwha Techwin America

Hanwha Techwin is a leading manufacturer in the security industry, demonstrating consistent growth for more than 40 years. Hanwha Techwin is part of the Hanwha Group, a fortune global 500 company and one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea. In operation for over 60 years, the Hanwha Group has gained manufacturing expertise and in-depth market knowledge in producing the highest quality, precision products serving aerospace, defense and security industries.

Contact:

Nicole O'Keefe, Product Marketing Manager at Pathr.ai

nicole@pathr.ai

Miguel Lazatin, Senior Director of Marketing at Hanwha Techwin America

M.Lazatin@hanwha.com