ENSERVCO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Enservco Corp. on Behalf of Enservco Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enservco Corp. ("Enservco" or the "Company") ENSV on behalf of Enservco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Enservco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 18, 2022, Enservco disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had "concluded that the Company's previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (collectively, the ‘Relevant Periods') should no longer be relied upon due to the Company's utilization of certain deferred tax liabilities in 2021" and that "[t]he Company intends to amend its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the Relevant Periods to reflect restatements of its condensed consolidated financial statements for the Relevant Period."

On this news, Enservco's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2022.

