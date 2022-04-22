SBA Administrator Guzman Launches T.H.R.I.V.E, Executive Level Business Training for Entrepreneurs Ready to Maximize their Full Potential

Washington, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, announced the launch of T.H.R.I.V.E. (Train, Hope, Rise, Innovate, Venture, Elevate ) , a reimagined training program for small business leaders, formerly known as Emerging Leaders.

"T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined initiative will provide up-and-coming small business leaders with tools, knowledge, and access to the best and the brightest minds in economic development to help them accelerate their growth and help them become competitive in an increasingly global economy," said Administrator Guzman. "The Biden-Harris administration continues to do everything possible to empower small business owners to continue powering our nation's historic economic growth."

Local area recruitment for the 2022 training cycle has begun. Small business owners can learn more regarding eligibility, how to apply, program format, and locations by visiting www.sbathrive.com or by contacting their local SBA District Office .

The SBA's T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined provides complimentary entrepreneurship education and training for executives of high-performing small businesses. Over six months, this intensive executive entrepreneurship training series includes in-person coaching, self-paced instruction, mentoring, and classroom time. The program allows participants to work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics like accounting, business strategy, marketing, and human resources customized for the unique needs of small business owners.

"Under Administrator Guzman's leadership of action and outcomes, we are committed to transforming our learning ecosystem to be timelier and more relevant and meet small businesses where they are right now. We embody this approach with T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined. With this reimagined curriculum building on our rich history, we will expand access to more small businesses, and more locations and increase accessibility through a virtual component. We are energized, mobilized and ready to go," stated SBA Associate Administrator of the Office for Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid .

T.H.R.I.V.E.'s reimagined design removes the one-size-fits-all model in exchange for engagement, problem-solving, and peer-to-peer interaction within the cohorts. In addition, the new format promotes an ecosystem of business connections among business peers, government leaders, and the financial community. As a result, T.H.R.I.V.E., Emerging Leaders Reimagined helps build sustainable and scalable businesses that promote economic development within their communities and the U.S. overall.

Please visit T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined for eligibility requirements, registration, and training locations. Applications are accepted through May 31, 2022.

