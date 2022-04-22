CapitalXtend Introduces Gold Coin Rewards for its VIP Partners

URALSK, KAZAKHSTAN, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalXtend, the leading investment platform that empowers its clients and partners with robust and intuitive trading tools has introduced Gold coin rewards to honor its VIP Partners for their long-held association, trust, and remarkable contributions.
The multi-asset platform has globally announced the distribution of Gold coins for its partners to celebrate their impressive achievements under the CapitalXtend Partners Program. The reward distribution is a token of appreciation for all the dedicated partners whose performance and commitment has reached outstanding levels and has boosted CapitalXtend's global community of successful investors.
CapitalXtend's Founder & CEO, Mr. Philippos Tsangaris, says:
"We saw the partner program accelerate in 2021, and the recent quarters continue to present a strong track record of growth. CapitalXtend saw a 214% increase in the number of new registrations and it is only fair to make the program more rewarding in order to embrace and appreciate our esteemed partners."
About the Partnership Program
CapitalXtend's Partners Program is a revolutionary opportunity to earn accelerating income through referrals. Equipped with contemporary technology solutions and tailored to match the needs of potential partners, the program provides best-in-industry rebates, tools, and instant withdrawals.
About CapitalXtend
CapitalXtend is a new-age investment platform that has enabled a state-of-the-class trading journey for over thousands of traders and investors. Since 2005 the feature-rich platform provides 300+ instruments across Forex, Stock CFDs, Spot Metals, CFD Indices, Spot Energies, and Cryptocurrencies along with years of experience & guidance onboard.
It is a globally trusted financial service provider committed to revolutionizing the trading experience in the financial world with best-in-class offerings, technology-oriented services, the safety of funds, and 24/7 dedicated customer support.
Disclaimer:
CapitalXtend Group Ltd is incorporated in the Republic of Kazakhstan, registered as a Financial Services Provider with the Ministry of Economy, and regulated by the Financial Commission.
Company Name :- CapitalXtend Group Ltd Email Id :- marketing at capitalxtend.com Company Website :- https://www.capitalxtend.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.