Spectra Logic Shares Latest Innovations in Data Management and Storage at NAB 2022

BOULDER, Colorado, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that the company will showcase its portfolio of data management and storage solutions at this year's NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 24 to April 27. In Booth #N4116, Spectra will demonstrate its suite of award-winning software solutions, including Vail®, for distributed multi-cloud data management; StorCycle®, for storage lifecycle management; and RioBroker®, for fast data migration; as well as its BlackPearl® Object Storage Platform and Spectra® Stack Tape Library.

Spectra Presentations at NAB

David Feller, Spectra's vice president of product management and solutions engineering, will present, Architecting Modern Workflows to Optimize Digital Solutions, at the Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference on Tuesday, April 26, at 11:15 a.m. in room W307-W309.

Spectra's industry experts will discuss optimizing hybrid cloud workflows on Tuesday, April 26, at the Wasabi Technologies partner theatre in Booth #N6631, from 4 to 4:30 p.m., followed by an open Q&A session.

"With more than four decades of experience serving customers in the media and entertainment industry, Spectra Logic has helped M&E professionals throughout all stages of their content lifecycles as they create, manage, distribute, archive and monetize digital assets," said Betsy Doughty, vice president of corporate marketing, Spectra Logic. "We anticipate many creative discussions on the latest methods and tools to improve data management, disaster recovery, ransomware resiliency and collaborative workflows."

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

