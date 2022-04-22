Bumble Inc. Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. BMBL, the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced the Internet availability of proxy materials for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules.
Pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules, companies may satisfy their obligation to deliver proxy materials by delivering a "Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials" to stockholders, providing Internet access to the proxy materials, and providing a printed set of proxy materials by mail to any stockholder who requests them. Bumble Inc. has elected to take full advantage of these rules in order to minimize impact on the environment and to maximize cost savings relating to the printing of the proxy materials.
Bumble Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and proxy statement for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be viewed at proxyvote.com or on Bumble Inc.'s Investor Relations website at https://ir.bumble.com. Bumble Inc.'s stockholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided at proxyvote.com or in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.
Bumble Inc.'s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Bumble Inc. has adopted a virtual format for its Annual Meeting to provide a consistent experience to all stockholders regardless of location. Bumble Inc. stockholders of Class A or Class B common stock (or their proxy holders) as of the close of business on April 11, 2022, the record date, can participate in and vote at its Annual Meeting by logging in with the 16-digit control number included on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or on the proxy card, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BMBL2022.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center. Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors.
For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.
Source: Bumble Inc.
Investor Contact
ir@team.bumble.com
Media Contact
press@team.bumble.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.