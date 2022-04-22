C+Charge Launch Revolutionary Utility Token for EV Charging Station Management and Payments That Help Organize and Earn Carbon Credits for Holders





The EV charging station crypto project is launching on Earth Day at the 2022 New York Auto Show

NEW YORK, NY, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- C+Charge (https://c-charge.io/) ($CHARGE), a crypto fueled EV charging network and utility token, announces its launch from the New York Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Center, in New York, NY. C+Charge's mission is to promote sustainable mobility, aiming to increase adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by providing a blockchain powered solution to streamlining payments and operation of charging stations across the country. C+Charge utility tokens will allow holders to pay for charges in the network at C+Charge operated and affiliate stations across North America and Europe. Token holders will also receive free charges, special discounts, and other incentives from C+Charge partners. To promote sustainability and further adoption of EVs, C+Charge's novel utility token will allow holders to earn carbon credits that can be applied toward the purchase of their own EV.

C+Charge founding team commented, "We are excited to announce the launch of C+Charge, utilizing blockchain and crypto to fuel the EV revolution. It is no coincidence that we are announcing the launch of this project on Earth Day. Recent world events have shown the importance of energy independence. With the exponential increase in gas prices over the past few months, there finally seems to be incentive to switch to EVs. However, the existing infrastructure is insufficient to support not only the current number of EVs on the road, but the expected increase in EVs over the coming years. We are here at the New York Auto Show, and EVs are dominating the conversation. C+Charge is here to eliminate current friction in the EV charging station sector, and bring greater adoption utilizing innovative blockchain technology. C+Charge aims to not only appeal to EV owners or EV charging stations managers; individuals can become part of the EV revolution by earning carbon credits from holding tokens. C+Charge aims to bring sustainability to the masses, and we look forward to a number of announcements in the coming weeks about this very innovative and important project. Happy Earth Day everyone."

About C+Charge

C+Charge ($CHARGE) is a crypto fueled EV charging network and utility token aiming to unify the EV charging sector by utilizing blockchain technology to create an all inclusive payment and management solution for EV owners and EV charging station owners and operators. C+Charge aims to help build a sustainable future and be a part of the adoptation of EVs; its innovative carbon credits program allows token holders to accumulate carbon credits to be used towards their own EV purchase, further enabling environmental sustainability to be within reach of more people.

To Contact C+Charge

Email: info@c-charge.io