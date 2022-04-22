Bectran Inc. to Sponsor ICTF's Global Credit Professionals Symposium in Chicago

CHICAGO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable Software leader Bectran, Inc. will be sponsoring ICTF's (International Credit and Trade Finance Association) Global Credit Professionals Symposium from April 24th through 26th in Chicago, IL. Bectran will showcase the latest innovations in Credit, Collections and Accounts Receivable Software and discuss its international credit management solutions with executives from across the globe.



The International Credit and Trade Finance Association (ICTF) is recognized as the association of choice for international credit management professionals. ICTF's Global Credit Professionals Symposium connects industry leaders from all over the world to share global credit best practices and new techniques. "Global Credit Risk Management- Expert Perspectives and Best Practices" has been selected as the theme for this year's Global Credit Symposium, with experts presenting on cutting-edge topics ranging from trends and forecasts in the post-covid global economy to the evolution of export trade finance solutions.

"ICTF is always one of Bectran's favorite events right in our hometown, Chicago, IL. ICTF offers a unique opportunity for international business executives to connect with the leading fintech solutions in the Order-to-Cash market space. We are eager to discuss the international credit risk challenges companies are facing especially given the current volatility in Eastern Europe," said Dominic Biegel, Senior Manager, Sales.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel and Sean McCaffrey will be available in the expo hall throughout the symposium to discuss how the Bectran platform helps businesses achieve strategic advancement in their global credit and collections management.

About Bectran, Inc.

Bectran, the industry-leading SaaS platform, has grown rapidly over the years to become the companion toolkit for the Credit Department just as CRM is for the Sales Department. From simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, Bectran has helped companies cut down the time to process and approve credit by over 90% while significantly lowering the risk of credit defaults and the cost of collections.

A growing number of companies are depending on Bectran to manage their Accounts Receivable and Collections. With significant process and task automation, companies can cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90% while accelerating the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications.

Bectran's clients enjoy the ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness of adopting the Bectran platform. New clients are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks. Credit professionals in various industries have described the Bectran platform as the future of the Credit Department. To learn more, visit www.bectran.com

