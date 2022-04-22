iGaming, Entertainment & eSports Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 21st iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 26th.
April 21st Presentations:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Play Magnus AS
|OTCQX: PMGMF | Euronext Growth Oslo: PMG
|Fandifi Technology Corp.
|OTCQB: FDMSF | CSE: FDM
|Good Gaming Inc.
|OTCQB: GMER
|FansUnite Entertainment Inc.
|OTCQX: FUNFF | CSE: FANS
|Rivalry Corp.
|OTCQX: RVLCF | TSXV: RVLY
|G5 Entertainment AB
|OTCQX: GENTF | Nasdaq Stockholm: G5EN
|OverActive Media Corp.
|OTCQB: OAMCF | TSXV: OAM
|Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.
|Pink: SWMIF | CSE: SWRM
|Gamelancer Gaming Corp
|OTCQB: WDRGF | CSE: GMNG
|Media and Games Invest SE
|OTCQX: MDGIF | Nasdaq Stockholm: M8G
|Thunderbird Entertainment Group
|OTCQX: THBRF | TSXV: TBRD
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
