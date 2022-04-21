Bespoken Spirits Wins 19 Medals at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoken Spirits , a modern spirits company, today announced 19 total wins at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition , considered to be the most influential spirits competition in the world. The company won three double golds for its Straight Bourbon, Small Batch Bourbon and Bourbon Whiskey. Furthermore, it won gold for its American Light Whiskey, Dark Rum and Special Batch Whiskey.



The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest spirit competition in the United States. Bespoken Spirits used its craft maturation process which allows the company to precisely tailor the aroma, color and taste of the spirit to take home the top marks against well-established brands that use traditional methods. Bespoken Spirits' craft maturation process allows the company to create great tasting spirits with less than 3% of the wood, 1% of the energy and less water than traditional barrel aging.

Each of the three double golds represents a different aspect of Bespoken Spirits's business. The Straight Bourbon is available under the Bespoken brand in retailers country-wide and online. Bespoken created the Bourbon Whiskey for its thriving services business which uses craft maturation to mature spirits for distillers, rectifiers and retailers. The Small Batch Bourbon is part of the Private Select program, which re-imagined single barrel programs to put more customization in the hands of buyers.

"Bespoken Spirits winning 19 awards at the most prestigious spirit competition in the United States proves that premium spirits can be made with craft maturation," said Martin Janousek, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. "In only two years of production, we've received more than 100 awards. We've proven we can create spirits for both whiskey enthusiasts and the whiskey curious without having to spend years in the barrel."

The win comes just weeks after Bespoken Spirits announced four World Whiskies Awards and 11 TAG Global Spirits Awards, including a World Whiskies best in category for the company's Special Batch Whiskey With these accolades, the company has won 104 awards in just over two years.

ABOUT BESPOKEN SPIRITS

Bespoken Spirits, a modern spirits company, transforms source spirits into a high quality, matured spirit by re-imagining and replacing the antiquated, expensive, and wasteful barrel aging process with sustainable science and technology. At the heart of this is Bespoken's proprietary ACTivation technology that makes it possible to extract the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT) using the same all-natural elements, but with precision, control, and speed, enabling billions of bespoken recipes. By leveraging 21st century technology and data science, Bespoken Spirits enables companies to design and deliver custom profiles for color, aroma, and taste in days, rather than decades.

