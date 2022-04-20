Gamelancer to Present at the iGaming & Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamelancer Gaming Corp. GMNGWDRGF FRA: 64Q))) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce its participation in the OTC Markets' iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference, taking place virtually on April 21, 2022.



Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO of Gamelancer, will present the Company's vision for leveraging the fastest-growing gaming network on next-generation social media platforms to create opportunities for brands and partners to connect and engage with consumers in a unique and meaningful way through the creation of branded content campaigns.

Formerly Wondr Gaming WDRWDRGF FRA: 64Q))), the Company recently announced the completed acquisition of, and its subsequent name change to, Gamelancer Gaming. Gamelancer generates over one billion monthly video views across 22 owned and operated channels and has more than 27.5 million followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, providing brand partners unparalleled access to the largest gaming-focused media inventory on the most relevant social media platforms.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time and schedule 1x1 meetings with Company management. An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who cannot join the event live on the day of the conference.

Event: iGaming and Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, April 21 at 2:30 PM ET

Webcast Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3vnqKPO

Available for 1x1 Meetings: April 22, April 25, April 26 from 10:00 AM ET – 3:00 PM ET

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 22 owned and operated channels. With over 27,500,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Gaming channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

For further information on Gamelancer Gaming:

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

bill@gamelancer.com

Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO

ir@gamelancer.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.