Andy Hart, SVP Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, Hosts Webinar on NQDC

ATLANTA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company and a leading executive benefits consulting firm, announces the release of a new report and an upcoming related webinar by Senior Vice President- Retirement Andy Hart. The report, authored by Hart, "How Qualified Plans May Be Failing to Serve Executive Retirement Savings Goals," examines how nonqualified deferred compensation plans (NQDC) may help companies better serve the retirement savings needs of their top executives.



"Companies often don't realize," explained Hart, "that regulatory guidelines prevent higher wage earners from saving pretax dollars by percentage as efficiently as lower wage earners are positioned to save. Even highly compensated employees may not recognize how much they are challenged by the limitations on qualified plan savings and social security payouts. This disparity is why we ask the hard question, ‘who is looking out for your team at the top?' Without knowing that they are doing it, many organizations are leaving their top talent to look out for themselves when it comes to retirement readiness."

Andy Hart's report is available now on the company's website at https://bit.ly/3E8HTAB. On Thursday, April 21, 9:00 AM eastern time, a webinar-style video featuring Hart will be available on Deferred Compensation News at https://fulcrumpartnersllc.com/news/. No preregistration is required, and the video will be available to view at any time after the release date. Viewers with questions or who would like to be contacted after watching the video will be able to follow up at their convenience with Andy.

Learn more about the executive benefits specialist at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company at (fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/). To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 2,800 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry. Investment advice is offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC- registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit www.onedigital.com .

Lion Street Advisors Lion Street Financial

