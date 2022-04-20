Global Impact announces more than $1.5 million raised for Ukraine Response Fund

Alexandria, VA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Impact, a leader in growing global philanthropy, today announced a total of $1.5 million in charitable giving for its Ukraine Response Fund. The total includes contributions from individual donors as well as corporate and foundation grants, with generous gifts from the Crankstart Foundation, TD Charitable Foundation, the King County Employee Giving Program, and C.E. Thurston and Sons.

Funds are being distributed to members of Global Impact's Charity Alliance, like International Medical Corps, International Rescue Committee and Project HOPE. These organizations are working on the ground in Ukraine and the surrounding region, as well as preparing for resettlement in the U.S. Their critical efforts include:

Providing medical staff and supplies for lifesaving care.

Distributing food, water, blankets and other necessities to refugees at border crossings.

Training psychologists for emergency psychosocial support to help refugees overcome the trauma of war and leaving their homes.

Supporting displaced families and individuals through cash assistance programs.

Serving as an information hub on migration and refugee status, resettling Ukrainians in the U.S. and extending visas for Ukrainians already in the U.S.

"Our Charity Alliance members have spent years working in conflict zones and dealing with mass refugee crises, uniquely positioning them to respond quickly," said Global Impact Managing Director Brittany Mattfeld Craig. "Their experience and swift response have been essential to serve the needs of Ukrainians and those in surrounding countries."

Global Impact offers a range of philanthropic options for those looking to support the immediate and long-term needs resulting from the Ukraine crisis.

Individuals, companies and foundations can make donations directly to the Ukraine Response Fund.

Federal employees and retirees are encouraged to pledge through the Combined Federal Campaign Special Solicitation to Global Impact charities responding on the ground. Gifts can be made from April 18 – June 30, 2022.

Corporations looking to launch an employee assistance program, distribute grants or establish an employee giving matching program should reach out for more information.

"The war in Ukraine has created a massive humanitarian crisis, devastating the lives of millions," said Global Impact President and CEO Scott Jackson. "We are so grateful for those who have given through the Ukraine Response Fund to provide relief during this time."

About Global Impact

Global Impact works on charitable ventures to inspire greater giving. We serve as a trusted advisor, intermediary and implementing partner across the private, nonprofit and public sectors. Through these partnerships, we have raised nearly $2 billion for causes such as disaster relief and global development. Global Impact's reach and services are complemented by the work of our subsidiary company, Geneva Global.

