With 12.8% CAGR, Integrated Circuit Market Size Worth USD 1136.98 Billion in 2028

Pune, India, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global integrated circuit market size was valued at USD 437.71 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 489.31 billion in 2021 to USD 1,136.98 billion by 2028 at a 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, "Integrated Circuit Market, 2021-2028."

According to the analysis, the trend for 5G networks will be pronounced across advanced and emerging economies. Industry players are likely to inject funds into advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) to expand their penetration across untapped areas. While the development of advanced technologies will propel the industry outlook, the rampant COVID-19 pandemic could deter the growth prospect.

Key Industry Development

June 2021: Intel acquired GlobalFoundries Inc. for around USD 30 billion. The strategic deal helped Intel bolster its chip manufacturing portfolio.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 1136.98 Billion Base Year 2020 Integrated Circuit Market Size in 2020 USD 437.71 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Product Type, Application and Geography Integrated Circuit Market Growth Drivers Dip in Construction Activities to Mar Industry Growth Product Type, Application, and Region are Studied Exponential Rise in Smartphone Penetration to Bolster Growth North America to Provide Promising Opportunities with Growing Footprint of Automotive Sector





Increased use of next-generation mobile networks, such as 4G and 5G, requires the installation of new infrastructure. Chipsets such as radio frequency integrated circuits, system on chips, application specific integrated circuits, cellular integrated circuits, and millimeter-wave integrated circuits are mainly used in the development of 5G infrastructure, which creates a high demand for integrated circuits.

Dip in Construction Activities to Mar Industry Growth

Stakeholders are gearing to overcome challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic following the plunge in construction activities. Prominently, the interior development sector also witnessed a setback, prompting companies to redefine their strategies. Moreover, the demand-supply gap in the semiconductor sector marred the industry outlook.





Segments

Product Type, Application, and Region are Studied

Based on product type, the market is segmented into memory, logic, analog, and micro.

In terms of application, the industry is fragmented into cellphones/tablets, standard PCs, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, TVs/set top box, servers, gaming consoles, and others.

On the basis of region, the market is segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report deep-dives into top-down and bottom-up approaches to offer a strategic view on product mapping of both emerging players and well-established companies. Besides, primary sources, including interviews with major stakeholders and opinion leaders, have also been used in the report-making. The report includes secondary sources, such as SEC filings, press releases, and website reports, fostering the veracity of the report. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a comprehensive view of the global market.

Drivers and Restraints

Exponential Rise in Smartphone Penetration to Bolster Growth

Industry participants are expected to tap markets across emerging economies following the trend for smartphones. IC manufacturers seek opportunities and could infuse funds into the landscape. The integrated circuit market share will observe an upward growth trajectory due to the sales of semiconductors. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), approximately 24% growth was witnessed in the global sales of semiconductors in October 2021. Furthermore, the soaring footprint of 5G services is likely to aid the industry growth.

Reduced chance of repair, along with surging maintenance costs, is expected to dent the business outlook.





Regional Insights

North America to Provide Promising Opportunities with Growing Footprint of Automotive Sector

Integrated circuit manufacturers are likely to witness an upward trend in the U.S. and Canada in the wake of the growth of the automotive sector. Well-established auto manufacturers are poised to seek microcontrollers, thereby aiding the regional growth. North America market size was valued at USD 192.38 billion in 2020 and will witness a similar trend during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a lucrative region with China, Indi, and Japan likely to lead from the front. The presence of leading companies and burgeoning sales of IoT integrated home maintenance equipment will bode well for the business outlook. Industry players are likely to explore potential opportunities from research & development activities.

Major players are likely to bolster their footfall across Europe as end-users continue to exhibit traction for smart connectivity and IoT integrated operation. The Europe integrated circuit market growth will be noticeable with the growing footprint of laptops, smart desktops, and tablets. Industry participants are likely to emphasize the production of sophisticated and state-of-the-art integrated circuit devices.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

SAMSUNG (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Intel Corporation (California, U.S.)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Texas Instruments (Texas, U.S.)

AMI Semiconductor (Idaho, U.S.)

SK Hynix (Gyeonggi-do, South Korea)

NVIDIA (California, U.S.)

Micron Technology, Inc. (Idaho, U.S.)

Avago Technologies (Broadcom) (California, U.S.)





