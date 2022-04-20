Novan to Participate in the Virtual Investor Innovation in Dermatology Spotlight Event

DURHAM, N.C., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") NOVN, today announced it will participate in the Virtual Investor Innovation in Dermatology Spotlight event on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET.



For the event, Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan. will be joined by John A. Donofrio, Novan's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The event will spotlight Novan's newly acquired portfolio of commercial medical dermatology products and its proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, which has the potential to generate new, innovative treatments for multiple dermatological indications.

Novan recently announced its acquisition of EPI Health, a growing specialty dermatology company that has launched and markets innovative prescription therapies to dermatologists to improve the quality of life of patients. As a result, Novan now has a well-established product portfolio that addresses patient needs across psoriasis, rosacea, dermatosis and acne.

Novan's innovative and clinically proven NITRICIL™ technology leverages nitric oxide's (NO) naturally occurring antimicrobial and immunomodulatory effects to develop potential new therapies for unmet medical needs across multiple therapeutic areas. NITRICIL™ stores the gaseous NO species on large polymers, which allows nitric oxide to be applied as timed-release chemical entities. This technology allows the Company to control the level of nitric oxide storage, the rate of release, and the molecule size for targeted delivery. This targeted technology with anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties has the potential to address a number of skin diseases. The combined organization now has the capability to take potential treatments from bench to bedside through research and development, production, market access and commercialization to deliver therapies that meet unmet needs in dermatology and ultimately benefit patients.

A live video webcast of the spotlight event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (novan.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.



About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a specialty dermatology company focused on researching, developing and marketing innovative therapeutic products for skin diseases. Through our acquisition of EPI Health, we sell products for psoriasis, rosacea, dermatosis and acne. Our goal is to deliver safe and efficacious therapies where there are unmet medical needs. We are developing SB206 (berdazimer gel 10.3%) as a topical prescription gel for the treatment of viral skin infections, with a current focus on molluscum contagiosum. We have a pipeline of product candidates using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™, to generate new treatments for multiple indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "target," "anticipate," "may," "plan," "potential," "will," and similar expressions, and are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's pharmaceutical development of nitric oxide-releasing product candidates, such as berdazimer 10.3% gel (SB206) for molluscum contagiosum, and the potential benefits of berdazimer 10.3% gel, if approved, and the Company's ability to realize the benefits of the EPI Health acquisition, including potential synergies and the ability to commercialize the product portfolio acquired through the EPI Health acquisition. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including, but not limited to, risks related to the EPI Health acquisition, including the risk that the EPI Health acquisition disrupts current plans and operations, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of management to integrate the combined company's business and operation, and the ability of the parties to retain its key employees, and costs related to the EPI Health acquisition; risks related to the regulatory approval process, which is lengthy, time-consuming and inherently unpredictable, including the risk that the FDA will not agree with the Company's approach to a potential NDA submission, that the Company's product candidates may not be approved or that additional studies may be required for approval or other delays may occur, that the Company may not have sufficient quantities of drug substance and/or drug product to support regulatory submissions and that the Company may not obtain funding sufficient to complete the regulatory or development process; the Company's limited experience as a company in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; risks and uncertainties in the Company's ongoing or future product development activities and preclinical studies, which may not prove successful in demonstrating proof-of concept, or may show adverse toxicological findings, and even if successful may not necessarily predict that subsequent clinical trials will show the requisite safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates; any operational or other disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's ability to obtain additional funding or enter into strategic or other business relationships necessary or useful for the further development or commercialization of the Company's product candidates; the Company's reliance on arrangements with third parties to support its operations and its development, manufacturing and commercialization efforts and the risk that such parties will not successfully carry out their contractual duties or meet expected deadlines; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Novan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.



INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:



Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

833-475-8247

NOVN@jtcir.com