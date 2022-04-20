Motel 6 Awarded Franchisees' Choice Designation For the Second Year in a Row

Toronto, ON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realstar Hospitality is pleased to announce that for a second consecutive year, Motel 6 has been named a recipient of the Canadian Franchise Association's (CFA) Franchisees' Choice Designation. Now in its 12th year, the annual Franchisees' Choice Designation program recognized Motel 6 for their accomplishments in franchise service.

Franchisees were asked to evaluate their franchisor in key areas of the franchise business model, including leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, as well as ongoing operations and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

"We are honored to receive the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the second consecutive year," said Irwin Prince, President & COO, Realstar Hospitality. "Our entire team of hospitality professionals are incredibly thankful to know their efforts are recognized and appreciated by our franchise family. We look forward to providing continued support to our dedicated owners and their teams," added Prince.

In the due diligence process of investigating a franchise opportunity, speaking with existing franchisees about the opportunity being explored is essential. For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees' Choice Designation identifies that a franchise brand has received a solid endorsement through its satisfaction ratings from its franchisees. The 2022 Franchisees' Choice Designees are representative of the spectrum of franchise opportunities and the diversity and standard of excellence of CFA members.

"We celebrate Franchisees' Choice Designees for exemplifying franchising's core principle of working in partnership, sharing success and Growing Together™," says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our congratulations go out to this year's Franchisees' Choice Designees on receiving this outstanding vote of confidence from their franchisees."

To learn more about Motel 6 or to make reservations, please visit https://www.motel6.com/en/home.html.

For more information about Franchisees' Choice designation and a full list of winners, visit https://cfa.ca/fcd-winners-2022.

-30-

About Motel 6

Motel 6 helps travelers save more for what they travel for at its more than 1,400 company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Growing faster than any of its competitors, Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 29 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges, free morning coffee and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer swimming pools and guest laundry facilities. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $100 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.9 million people. Learn more at www.cfa.ca or www.FranchiseCanada.online.

