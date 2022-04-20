QQQ
Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

by Globe Newswire
April 20, 2022 9:00 AM | 2 min read

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07508 per Equity share. The distribution is payable May 10, 2022 to shareholders on record as of April 29, 2022.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on April 29, 2022 will receive a dividend of $0.07508 per share based on the VWAP of $9.01 payable on May 10, 2022. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.91 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks. 

Bank of MontrealGreat West Lifeco Inc.TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc.Loblaw Companies LimitedThe Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBCNational Bank of CanadaThe Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp.Ovintiv Inc.Thomson Reuters Corporation
Cenovus Energy Inc.Power Corporation of CanadaTMX Group Inc.
Enbridge Inc.Royal Bank of CanadaTransAlta Corporation
 Sun Life Financial Inc.TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details
  
Equity Share (DS)$0.07508
Record Date:April 29, 2022
Payable Date:May 10, 2022


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372Local: 416-304-4443dividendselect15.cominfo@quadravest.com

Primary Logo

