Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market to grow at a 7.9% CAGR | MDC Research

Pune, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market is driven by rising Muslim population globally, rising demand for halal products, and increased government initiatives to promote halal products. However, lack of suitable infrastructure to avoid cross-contamination between halal and non-halal production lines, and lack of adequate halal advisory & certification agencies to approve medical products are factors restraining the market to certain extent.



Global Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market is estimated to be over US$ 102.8 Billion by 2030. It is anticipated to grow at a 7.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.



Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market by Region

On the basis of region, the global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia Pacific dominated the market of halal nutraceuticals and vaccines, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global halal nutraceuticals and vaccines market in the forecast period owing to factors such as rising Muslim population and rising demand for consumption of halal certified dietary supplements.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance, Recent Developments)*

Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad NoorVitamins PT Kalbe Farma Tbk AJ Biologics Sdn Bhd. Kotra Pharma (M) Sdn Bhd Abbott Laboratories Agropur, Inc. Amway Sky Resources Group of Companies Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME's and prominent vendors in Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market?

Who are the prominent players in Halal Nutraceuticals and Vaccines Market?

