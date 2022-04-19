QQQ
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Declares Increase to Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

by Globe Newswire
April 19, 2022 6:12 PM | 1 min read

STUART, Fla., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") SBCF, announced that on April 19, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to the holders of the Company's common stock and approved a quarterly increase from $0.13 to $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.7 billion in assets and $8.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Tracey L. Dexter
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 403-0461

Primary Logo

