The National CASA/GAL Association for Children hosts second annual Walk Run Thrive to raise awareness for best interest advocacy April 30-May 1

Seattle, Wash., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, the leading organization that serves more young people in the child welfare system than any other national organization, will host its second annual Walk Run Thrive – a nationwide event aimed at raising awareness about the work of its member-network of 950 CASA/GAL state organizations and local programs.

The event will be held April 30-May 1, bridging from the final day of National Child Abuse Prevention Month to the start of National Foster Care Month in May. Rather than traveling to one central location on a specific race day and time, National CASA/GAL invites individuals to participate at their own pace and time, by walking or running wherever they are, on either Saturday or Sunday. Local CASA/GAL programs across the country are galvanizing support in their communities to participate in this virtual unifying event, in support of children and families.

"We launched Walk Run Thrive last year to create awareness and bring the issue of children who experience abuse and neglect, and as a result, are involved in child welfare system, to the forefront," said National CASA/GAL CEO Tara Lisa Perry. "I am so excited to see this virtual event grow and see so many championing our cause to make a difference in the lives of the children and families served by our network."

On any given day, there are more than 407,000 children in foster care in the United States. Appointed by judges, CASA/GAL volunteers advocate for the best interests of children and youth who have experienced abuse or neglect, many of whom are in foster care. Nationwide, nearly 100,000 highly-trained CASA/GAL volunteers serve a quarter of a million of these children, but more volunteers are needed. As a consistent, caring adult in the child's life, a CASA/GAL volunteer's advocacy helps the judge make the most informed decisions for the well-being of the child, with a goal of helping the child reach a safe and permanent home. Since 2010, CASA/GAL volunteers have donated nearly 60 million hours advocating on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Each registered participant receives a signature event t-shirt and will be encouraged to share their walk or run on social media to promote the mission of CASA/GAL programs. For more information about Walk Run Thrive visit nationalcasagal.org/walk-run-thrive

About the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children

The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, together with its 950 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive. National CASA/GAL offers leadership and support to the national network of programs and leads its continued growth. CASA/GAL volunteers and staff work every day to advocate for children, youth and families. To learn more, visit nationalcasagal.org.

