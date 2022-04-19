William John Godsman Joins Woodward as Corporate Vice President, Strategy & Business Development

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. WWD today announced that William John Godsman, 52, has been appointed to the position of Corporate Vice President, Strategy and Business Development for Woodward. In this role, Mr. Godsman will direct Woodward's strategy and business development activities, as well as have accountability for guiding the company's digital transformation efforts across the enterprise.



"We are very pleased to have John join the Woodward team," said Thomas A. Gendron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Woodward. "We have worked closely with John through his various roles at General Electric and Deutsche Bank and are familiar with his strategic and M&A capabilities. His proven track record of success leading M&A and strategy, and his connectivity to the financial markets, will greatly benefit Woodward."

Mr. Godsman has over 25 years' experience in M&A and helping organizations transform. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Global Head of Business Development for General Electric based in Boston, MA. Prior to his corporate role at GE, Mr. Godsman was Vice President, Business Development for GE Aviation based in Cincinnati, OH. Mr. Godsman also held various senior level roles at both Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse First Boston earlier in his career. Mr. Godsman holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor's in Government from Dartmouth College.

"Woodward is a company I have long admired for its 150+ year history of technology innovation, world-class management team and highly collaborative culture. I'm thrilled to be joining the Woodward team and partnering with its members for future success," said Mr. Godsman.

Mr. Godsman joins Woodward on May 2, 2022 and will be based out of Fort Collins, CO.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacturing, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world's harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our belief that Mr. Godsman's proven track record of success leading M&A and strategy, as well has his connectivity to the financial markets, will greatly benefit Woodward. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.