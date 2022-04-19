Inspirato to Release First Quarter 2022 Results Wednesday, May 11

DENVER, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated ISPO (the "Company"), the innovative luxury travel subscription brand, today announced plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, May 11.



The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 12 to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and Q&A, please visit the Inspirato Investor Relations website at https://investor.inspirato.com. Interested parties may also use the dial-in information below. An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Inspirato Investor Relations website shortly after the call.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date/Time: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Domestic (toll free): 855-715-9122

International: 478-219-0990

Conference ID: 1065528

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sap83z5m

Replay Information:

Domestic (toll free): 855-715-9122

International: 478-219-0990

Conference ID: 1065528

Webcast Replay: available for six months at https://investor.inspirato.com

About Inspirato

Launched in 2011, Inspirato ISPO is the innovative luxury travel subscription brand that provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty that affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. In 2019, Inspirato revolutionized travel by introducing Inspirato Pass, the world's first luxury travel subscription that includes all nightly rates, taxes, and fees. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

