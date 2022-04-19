Proactive news headlines including Netflix, Wellbeing Digital Sciences, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Bridgeline Digital, Mindset Pharma, Red Pine Exploration and LQwD

New York , April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Netflix earnings under more scrutiny as UK households slash non-essential spending
Dalrada Corporation taps hospitality and real estate industry veteran Phil Marriott to the company's board
Wellbeing Digital Sciences says 1Q 2022 delivered "significant opportunities" for its KGK Science subsidiary
TRACON Pharmaceuticals receives amended ENVASARC protocol approval for its US and UK clinical sites
ACME Lithium forms strategic advisory board, appoints two technical experts to advance its lithium projects in the US and Canada
LQwD continues node transaction growth as it launches strategic India node
Co-Diagnostics says its CoSara Diagnostics Indian joint venture has received clearance to manufacture and sell its Hepatitis C Viral (HCV) Load Kit as an in vitro diagnostic
Phunware partners with Accion Labs to provide mobile solutions for digital transformation
PlantX Life announces monthly gross revenue of $1.72M for March 2022
Goldshore Resources posts more encouraging drill results from Moss Lake gold deposit, Ontario
PharmaDrug files provisional patent following positive findings for PD-001 and frontline chemotherapy combo in prostate cancer study
Audacious expands US cannabis footprint with conditional cultivation and manufacturing licenses in New Jersey
AMPD Ventures says Departure Lounge Inc subsidiary completes key executive hire to establish creative services team
Bridgeline Digital says its site search product has been chosen by a large industrial distributor to power its online store
Southern Energy laying the foundation for growth as it reports net earnings of US$10.1M for full year 2021
FansUnite Entertainment inks Memorandum of Understanding with Dragon Bet owners to launch online sports betting portal
Champion Gaming brings Major League Baseball to EdjSports.com
World Copper says its common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQX Best Market
Mindset Pharma strengthens IP portfolio with new provisional patent application
Todos Medical says Tollovid receives LGC Group's Informed Sport Certification as it targets athlete support
Red Pine Exploration hails latest Wawa drill results which support the potential to expand resources 'along strike, dip and plunge'
TraceSafe expands operations in Asia with the launch of its smart building solution in Malaysia
Nextech AR Solutions says it has launched ARitize BigCommerce App for 3D model making
Copper Fox unveils plans for 2022 field program at Schaft Creek project in British Columbia
Canada Silver Cobalt says survey at Graal property in Quebec supports potential for growth
Looking Glass Labs says House of Kibaa subsidiary raises gross proceeds of C$2.59M from inaugural virtual land sale
Arizona Silver Exploration hits high grade gold and silver mineralization at the HW vein on its Philadelphia project
