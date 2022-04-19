QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

by Globe Newswire
April 19, 2022 12:32 PM | 1 min read

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company") (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 prior to the market open on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-867-6169 and referencing access code number 6034711. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 4, 2022 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 9455626.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer 

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases