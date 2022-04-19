Proactive news headlines including Yandal Resources, Magnis Energy Technologies, Surefire Resources and Silver Mines

Sydney, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Yandal Resources Ltd YRL has the diamond drill spinning at Gordons Gold Project with the aim of testing the orientation of high-grade mineralisation returned in two reverse circulation drill holes at the Malone prospect, the results of which were reported in March. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd ( MNS MNSEF 's Gigawatt-scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing project and subsidiary Imperium3 New York, Inc (iM3NY) has completed a US$100 million (A$135 million), three-year intellectual property (IP) based financing, partnering with Atlas Credit Partners (ACP) and Aon. Click here

Surefire Resources NL SRN will advance one of the largest vanadium pentoxide resources in WA as part of its mission to bring a critical battery metal to market in line with the global ambition for a cleaner and greener future. Click here

Silver Mines Ltd SVL has enhanced the corporate skillset of its board through the appointment of Kristen Podagiel as a non-executive director. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd SUV is trading higher on sealing a materials transfer deal with global industrial technology provider Calix Ltd, which could see Suvo take first mover advantage as the only commercial-scale operating kaolin mine and only hydrous kaolin producer in Australia. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd STK has yielded initial gold results described as "outstanding" from its 2022 drill program at the Millrose Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd AIS has intersected massive sulphide in the first hole of a resource definition drill program at Kurrajong deposit within the tenement package at Tritton Copper Operations in New South Wales. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd WSR has begun a maiden reverse circulation (RC) program at Gidgee North Project in Western Australia's Meekatharra-Sandstone region focused on 10 high priority volcanic massive sulphide targets. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd ( CPV CVUEF continues to make strides in its solar greenhouse program across Murdoch University in Perth and Sendai City in Japan. Click here

Southern Gold Ltd SAU , which holds 200 million shares in Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd BMV , welcomes news that its investment is funded to advance to gold production in South Korea this year following an announcement to the London Stock Exchange last week. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd TEG and its partner have taken first steps to establish the new Cliff Head oil export route in Western Australia's Perth Basin. Click here

Tempest Minerals Ltd TEM has raised $8.44 million in a heavily oversubscribed placement designed to fast-track exploration at the Yalgoo, Mount Magnet and YLP project areas in WA. Click here

European Lithium Ltd ( EUR EULIF 's Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria, which will deliver the critical mineral to the European market, is delivering some strong metrics that pave the way for the company to round out a definitive feasibility study in the third quarter of the year. Click here

Montem Resources Ltd MR has struck up a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with government-backed Invest Alberta to establish the Tent Mountain Renewable Energy Complex in Canada. Click here

has struck up a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with government-backed Invest Alberta to establish the Tent Mountain Renewable Energy Complex in Canada. Click here Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and subsidiary Grease Monkey Games are partnering with Formula DRIFT to release Torque Drift 2 in North America and Japan. Click here

