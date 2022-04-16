SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram") MGI on behalf of the company's stockholders.



On February 15, 2022, MoneyGram announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. According to the announcement, MoneyGram stockholders are expected to receive $11.00 per share in cash for their shares of MGI stock. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of MoneyGram's stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of MoneyGram's Board of Directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties by failing to maximize the buyout price for MGI investors, and whether MoneyGram shareholders are being provided with all material information about the proposed transaction.

MoneyGram shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/moneygram-international/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

