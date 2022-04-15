Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG)

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold" or the "Company") SDIG in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Stronghold stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").



In October 2021, the Company completed its IPO, selling 7,690,400 shares of Class A common stock at $19.00 per share. On March 29, 2022, after the market closed, Stronghold announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $0.52 for the quarter, below analyst estimates of $0.04 earnings per share, and Stronghold's Chief Executive Officer cited "significant headwinds in our operations which have materially impacted recent financial performance."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell as much as $3.28, or 32%, to close at $6.97 per share on March 30, 2022. As of April 14, 2022, Stronghold stock has traded as low as $4.78 per share, a more than 75% decline from the $19 per share IPO price.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Stronghold should contact the Firm prior to the June 13, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .