Teradyne to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

by Globe Newswire
April 15, 2022 11:00 AM | 1 min read

NORTH READING, Mass., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. TER will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the first quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at investors.teradyne.com.

About Teradyne
Teradyne TER brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2021, Teradyne had revenue of $3.7 billion and today employs over 6,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:
Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com


