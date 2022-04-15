ChannelAdvisor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 6, 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM, a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2022 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 6, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the period. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com .



What: ChannelAdvisor First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Friday, May 6, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Call: (855) 638-4821, Passcode 8006946, Toll Free (704) 288-0612, Passcode 8006946, Toll Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor ECOM is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Investor Contact: ChannelAdvisor Corporation Raiford Garrabrant +1 (919) 228-4817 raiford.garrabrant@channeladvisor.com or Media Contact: ChannelAdvisor Corporation Caroline Riddle +1 (919) 439-8026 caroline.riddle@channeladvisor.com