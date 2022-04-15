QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

ChannelAdvisor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 6, 2022

by Globe Newswire
April 15, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM, a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2022 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 6, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the period. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com.

What:ChannelAdvisor First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
  
When:Friday, May 6, 2022
  
Time:8:00 a.m. ET
  
Live Call:(855) 638-4821, Passcode 8006946, Toll Free
 (704) 288-0612, Passcode 8006946, Toll
  
Webcast:http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor ECOM is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.


Investor Contact:
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
Raiford Garrabrant
+1 (919) 228-4817
raiford.garrabrant@channeladvisor.com

or

Media Contact:
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
Caroline Riddle
+1 (919) 439-8026
caroline.riddle@channeladvisor.com

Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases