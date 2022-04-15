MassTLC Board of Trustees Achieves Gender Parity Adds Leaders from CVS Health, Flywire, Toast, Wayfair & Zingeroo

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MassTLC Board of Trustees welcomed five new members to its Board of Trustees – Zoe Barry, Founder, CEO, Zingeroo; Chris Comparato, CEO, Toast; Allison McLeod, CMO of Flywire; Tracey Weber, SVP, Digital Products, UX and Operations, CVS Health; and Matt Zisow, Vice President, Product Management, Experience Design and Analytics, Wayfair.



"I could not be happier to achieve full gender parity on our Board and welcome these remarkable leaders as new Trustees," remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. "MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem, and the composition and strength of our Board of Trustees is instrumental in shaping how we support our members and the greater tech community in fulfilling that mission."

The MassTLC Board of Trustees is currently 50% female and 25% tech leaders of color. It represents Presidents, CEOs, CTOs, CMO's, COOs, CHROs/CPOs, and other functional roles, and a variety of ages, company stages and customer segments. In terms of board refreshment, over half (55%) of the existing trustees are new to the board within the past five years, and three-quarters within the past seven years.

"I am thrilled to join the Board of MassTLC," remarked Zingeroo Founder and CEO Zoe Barry. "I've founded, built and scaled multiple companies in Boston and am excited to give back to the community by joining the MassTLC board as I'm passionate about creating a diverse and inclusive community and believe MassTLC is well poised to continue its positive impact in the startup ecosystem."

"I am excited to join this great group of leaders to accelerate the tech ecosystem in Massachusetts," said Toast Chairman and CEO Chris Comparato. "We have a tremendous opportunity to grow a diverse tech workforce in the state that will benefit everyone."

The new trustees join a board representing the region's top tech leadership:

Mohamad Ali , CEO, IDG (International Data Group)

, CEO, IDG (International Data Group) Kimberly Anstett, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Iron Mountain

Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Iron Mountain Lynda Applegate , Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Executive Education Programs for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs, Harvard Business School

, Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Executive Education Programs for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs, Harvard Business School Tye Brady , Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics

, Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics Dan Bricklin , President, Software Garden

, President, Software Garden Carla Brodley, Dean, Khoury College of Computer Sciences, Northeastern University

Dean, Khoury College of Computer Sciences, Northeastern University Stephanie Browne , Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Jim Daniell , Founder and CEO, Revol LLC

, Founder and CEO, Revol LLC Craig Dillon , Worldwide Lead, Microsoft Technology Centers, Microsoft

, Worldwide Lead, Microsoft Technology Centers, Microsoft Rana el Kaliouby , Deputy CEO, Smart Eye

, Deputy CEO, Smart Eye Renee Foster , Former President, Curriculum Associates

, Former President, Curriculum Associates Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Wabbi

Founder & CEO, Wabbi Yogesh Gupta, President & CEO, Progress Software

President & CEO, Progress Software Jim Heppelmann , President & CEO, PTC

, President & CEO, PTC Sam King, CEO, Veracode

CEO, Veracode Mike Kinkead , Entrepreneur/Advisor, Green Swan Enterprises

, Entrepreneur/Advisor, Green Swan Enterprises Dave Krupinski , CTO, Coravin

, CTO, Coravin Donna Levin , CEO, Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, Babson College

, CEO, Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, Babson College Jack Little , President & CEO, Mathworks

, President & CEO, Mathworks Matthew Littlewood , Partner, PWC

, Partner, PWC Suzanne Livingston , Engineering Director, IBM

, Engineering Director, IBM Mark Lorion , CEO, Tempo Software

, CEO, Tempo Software Steve O'Leary , President, Fairwater Consulting

, President, Fairwater Consulting Nathan Pham , State Government Affairs, Verizon

, State Government Affairs, Verizon Pam Reeve , Chair, Commonwealth Institute

, Chair, Commonwealth Institute Derek Schoettle , Growth Partner, Great Hill Partners

, Growth Partner, Great Hill Partners Marnie Seif , Chief People Officer and Chief Legal Officer, Analog Devices

, Chief People Officer and Chief Legal Officer, Analog Devices Debbie Theobald , Co-Founder, Vecna Technologies; Executive Director, Vecna Cares

, Co-Founder, Vecna Technologies; Executive Director, Vecna Cares Sophie Vandebroek, Director, Idexx Laboratories and Wolters Kluwer

Director, Idexx Laboratories and Wolters Kluwer Anthony Williams , EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Akamai Technologies

, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Akamai Technologies Tracey Zhen, President, Zipcar



Officers were also elected, including PTC CEO Jim Heppelmann as incoming Co-Chair to serve a two-year term alongside Zipcar President Tracey Zhen whose term ends in 2023. Also elected were Iron Mountain Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Kimberly Anstett as Secretary and PWC Partner Matthew Littlewood as Treasurer.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org .