The Global Mining Chemicals Market is expected to grow from USD 7.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 9.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

Pune, India, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to extensive adoption of this product across a number of sectors such as mineral processing, water treatment, underground mining, stockpiles, mine haul roads, explosives & drilling, and surface mining among others. Mining chemicals helps in filtration and de-watering, offering efficiency, improving grade & recovery, and handling slurry and pumping, and lowering collector dose and cost per ton. Frothers, flocculants, collectors, solvent extractants, and grinding aids are the most commonly utilized mining chemicals.

Key Insights & Findings:

The frothers segment led the mining chemicals market and valued at USD 2.17 Billion in 2020. This is mainly due to proliferation of froth flotation in the mining industry for recovering minerals from the slurry, purification of certain minerals, and separation of impurities.

The mineral type segment led the mining chemicals market and valued at USD 2.33 Billion in 2020. This is mainly due to significant demand for base metals from construction industry.

The explosives & drilling application segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 2.60 Billion in 2020. Growth in opencast mining boosts growth of this segment.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Mining Chemicals market with the market revenue of 3.25 Billion in 2020. Growth of the Asia-Pacific mining chemicals market is mainly driven by rapid growth in mining activities across the region. For instance, China is the one of the leading producer of coal and gold among other earth minerals. However, Middle East and Africa region is likely to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the proliferating mining sector in Africa region coupled with the promising Middle East mining industry

Key players operating in the global mining chemicals market AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Cytec Industries Inc., Kemira OYJ, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Orica Limited., ArrMaz Products, L.P., and SNF Floreger among others. To enhance their market share in the global mining chemicals market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in June 2021, AkzoNobel acquired Grupo Orbis, the Colombia-based paints and coatings company. Through this acquisition, AkzoNobel has expanded its long-term position in South and Central America.

In July 2020, BASF, one of the leading chemical companies announced an exclusive partnership with IntelliSense.io, a leading industrial artificial intelligence (AI) company, to combine their expertise in ore beneficiation chemistry, mineral processing, and industrial AI technology.

Global Mining Chemicals Market by Product type:

Frothers

Flocculants

Collectors

Solvent Extractants

Grinding aids

Global Mining Chemicals Market by Mineral type:

Base metals

Non-metallic minerals

Precious metals

Rare earth metals

Global Mining Chemicals Market by Application:

Mineral Processing

Explosives & Drilling

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

Global Mining Chemicals Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the mining chemicals market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

