Organic Pet Food Market Worth US$ 9,090.20 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Organic Pet Food Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, and Others), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments in the market.





Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Organic Pet Food Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013941/

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 4,991.54 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 9,090.20 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Pet Type, and Distribution Channel, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Organic Pet Food Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Tender and True Pet Nutrition; Castor and Pollux Natural Petworks; Nestlé; Raw Paws Pet, Inc.; NATIVE PET; Primal Pet Foods; Yarrah Organic Petfood B.V.; Organic Paws; Petcurean; and Evangers are among the prominent players operating in the global organic pet food market. The players in the market are adopting mergers and acquisitions strategies. For instance, in April 2020, Nestlé acquired Lily's Kitchen, a leading producer of premium wet and dry natural foods for dogs and cats in the UK.

In 2020, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are big retail stores that offer groceries, vegetables, dairy products, and packaged food products under one roof. They also give discounts and attractive offers to their loyal customers. These stores offer a wide variety of products where customers have freedom of selecting their choice of products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are among the most preferred distribution channels for the organic pet food market due to the availability of a wide range of products with famous brands under one roof, the convenience of selecting the products, discounts, and attractive deals, and others.





Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013941/





The organic pet food market is booming due to the growing preference for organic food to prevent side effects of harmful additives usually present in conventional pet food. Organic pet food is manufactured using organic agricultural or meat ingredients free from growth hormones, chemical additives, pesticides, and antibiotics. Also, celebrity sponsorships and various awareness initiatives accelerate the demand for nutrient-dense, healthful, and safe pet food. Pet food with tailored diets and pet meal plans, popularity of e-commerce, and door-to-door delivery of pet food are among the other factors driving online organic pet food sales.

Tender and True Pet Nutrition; Castor and Pollux Natural Petworks; Nestlé; Raw Paws Pet, Inc.; NATIVE PET; Primal Pet Foods; Yarrah Organic Petfood B.V.; Organic Paws; Petcurean; and Evangers are among the leading market players in the organic pet food market. Nestle's pet food brand Purina prepares organic pet food with natural components. Its dry dishes consist of actual meat, chicken, or fish as the primary ingredient. The recipes do not contain corn, wheat, soy, poultry by-product meals, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Increasing Humanization of Pets to Drive Market Growth

The humanization of pets is increasing across the world. Therefore, the human food consumption trends, such as natural, holistic, and organic, are being adopted in the pet food industry. Moreover, the health-conscious consumers who already consume organic food prefer organic pet food for their pets to avoid chemical additives that may harm pets. Thus, the rising trend of humanization of pets is boosting the market growth.





Connect with Our Research Analyst At: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00013941/





Organic Pet Food Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the organic pet food market is segmented into dry food, wet food, and others. By pet type, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. By distribution channel, the organic pet food market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

In 2020, dogs held the largest market share in the global organic pet food market. According to the National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association, during 2020â€"2021, pet dog ownership has increased by an estimated 67% in US households. Dogs can be fed with organic pet food, which is clean, light, and highly nutritious. Organic pet food helps in managing the weight of dogs and improves their energy levels. Moreover, it is easily digestible, which helps in improving the gut health of dogs and overcoming the problems of constipation and loose stools. Dogs require specific proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and other nutrients. Organic pet food is fortified with nutrients that fulfil the dietary requirements of dogs.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Organic Pet Food Market

The food & beverages industry is suffering severe disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks and production facility shutdowns, etc., due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries across the world have implemented drastic measures, such as restrictions on travel and partial closing of borders, to contain the virus. The closed borders have disrupted the pet food supply chain. However, the adverse impact is expected to reduce as the product is included in essential commodities. The aforementioned factors have been negatively impacting the organic pet food market growth. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to affect the consumer behavior positively with respect to organic pet food market as consumers are becoming increasingly cautious regarding the safety and hygiene of food items they purchase for themselves and their pets. The pandemic has led to consumers focus on immunity building for themselves and their pets through functional foods which is reflected in growing demand for fortified functional treats for dogs and cats.





Buy Premium Copy of Organic Pet Food Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013941/





On the basis of distribution channel, online retail is the fastest growing segment. E-commerce platforms offer a wide range of products of various categories to customers across the globe. Consumers can buy the product of their choice just by sitting at their homes or offices. Online retail is the fastest-growing distribution channel for organic pet food market owing to factors such as ease of accessibility, availability of a wide range of products; the convenience offered by these channels in terms of delivery of the products, cashback, discount coupons, and attractive deals. Due to the disruption of physical stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, this segment is expected to register notable growth over the next few years.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global organic pet food market. The rising demand for organic and natural pet food can be related to increase pet ownership and a rise in consumer awareness of pet health. Additionally, the introduction of private label retail brands and increase in urbanization and disposable incomes are among the primary factors propelling the organic pet food market's growth in North America. Organic pet food consists of organic components that are free of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, antibiotics, artificial coloring, and chemical byproducts.

In 2020, the dry food segment accounted for the largest market share. Dry foods are low in moisture content and are available in various forms, such as pellets, kibbles, flaked cereals, and others. Pet food is made by combining and cooking various ingredients, such as meat and grains. Dry pet foods ensure the teeth health of dogs and cats by reducing plaque build-up. It does not require refrigeration which is the main advantage over wet food. Dry pet food contains nutrients and vitamins as well, which help in the growth of the pet.





Browse More Related Industry Latest Reports –





Vegan Pet Food Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Others), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others)

Pet Food Processing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Form (Dry, Wet); Type (Mixing and Blending Equipment, Forming Equipment, Baking and Drying Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Coating Equipment, Others); Application (Dog Food, Cat Food, Fish Food, Others) and Geography

Dry Pet Food Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Dog Food, Cat Food, Others); Ingredient Type (Animal-derived, Plant-derived, Cereals and Cereal Derivatives, Other Ingredient Types); Packaging Type (Canned, Pouches, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online, Others) and Geography

Animal Feed Protein Ingredient Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Oilseed Meal, Fishmeal, Others); Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Equine, Others) and Geography

Extruded Pet Foods Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Snacks and Treats, Dry Pet Food); Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Fish, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Mannan Oligosaccharide Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Dietary Supplement, Medical Application, Veterinary Food, Others); End-Use (Pet Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals, Aquaculture, Others) and Geography

Liquid Smoke Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Hickory, Mesquite, Applewood, Others); Application (Seafood and Meat, Sauces, Dairy, Pet foods and Treats, Others) and Geography

Food Cans Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Metal, Tinplate, Paperboard, Plastic); End Use (Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Pet Food, Bakery and Confectionary, Sauces, Jams and Pickles, Fruits and Vegetables, Tea and Coffee, Others) and Geography

Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Sutures, Staplers and Accessories, Handheld devices, Electro-surgery Instruments, and Others), Animal Type (Canines, Felines, Equines, and Others), Application (Soft Tissue Surgery, Sterilization Surgery, Gynecology & Urology Surgery, Dental Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Ophthalmic Surgery, and Others), and Geography

Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Procedure (Cruciate Ligament Tear, Patellar Luxation, Hip Dysplasia, Elbow Dysplasia, Bone Fractures, Osteoarthritis Management); Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Other) and Geography

Veterinary Ivermectin Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Formulation Type (Liquid and Solid); Animal Type (Dairy Animals, Horse, Small Companion Animals, Pig, and Other Animal Types) and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876