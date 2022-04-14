Live virtual event to announce new multi-million dollar venture fund for companies focused on driving social impact in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|Announcement of a multi-million dollar venture capital fund investing in graduating companies of the TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator (CSW). Presentations from the first cohort of nineteen global companies focused on technologies that improve the well-being and safety of Edmontonians will take place at the CSW Demo Day on April 19 following the fund announcement.
|WHEN:
|April 19, 2022
|10:30 a.m. (local time) - Official Announcement
|10:45 a.m. (local time) - Cohort Presentations
|WHERE:
|LIVE Virtual event based in Edmonton, Alberta
|Register here: [copy and paste URL] https://www.airmeet.com/e/8b349440-ac76-11ec-a329-df7122a84c79?code=64b81b8f-54fc-4a6c-ad34-82b14df076b8
|WHO:
|Ashif Mawji, Board Chair for the Edmonton Police Foundation and Managing Director of the new venture fund (to be announced)
|Minister Schweitzer, Jobs, Economy and Innovation
|Blair Miller, Vice-president Social Impact Ventures, TELUS
|Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates
Media Contacts:
Edmonton Police Foundation
Carla Howatt
Program Director,
TELUS Community Safety and Wellness Accelerator
780-729-3935
Carla@EdmontonPoliceFoundation.com
TELUS
Tatianna Goldsney
Public Relations
Tatianna.goldsney@telus.com
