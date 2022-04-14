Ormat Technologies Signs 15-Year Power Purchase Agreement With Peninsula Clean Energy for Heber 2 Geothermal Facility

RENO, Nev., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. ORA, a leading geothermal, energy storage, solar PV and recovered energy power company, announced today that it has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peninsula Clean Energy, a Community Choice Aggregator that provides more than 3,500 gigawatt hours of electricity to San Mateo County and the City of Los Banos. Under the terms of the agreement approved by Peninsula Clean Energy's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023, the CCA will purchase 26 MW of clean, renewable energy from Ormat's Heber 2 geothermal facility located in Imperial Valley, CA.



This PPA marks the successful completion of Ormat's first ever solicitation for bids, with a request for bids (RFB) on the Heber 2 facility issued in July of 2021. The RFB was published immediately after the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) issued their Mid-Term Reliability (MTR) Decision, requiring the procurement of 1,000 MW of weather invariant, zero-emission, 80% capacity generation by all California load serving entities by 2026. Power from the Heber 2 facility complies with MTR guidelines, making it the first geothermal PPA to meet the new CPUC requirements.

"We at Ormat are very pleased with the success of our bid solicitation and business development efforts, as we increase the utilization of electricity from renewable sources for the region. We're pleased to establish a relationship with Peninsula Clean Energy and help bring them closer to meeting their goal of delivering 100 percent renewable electricity by 2025," said Doron Blachar, CEO of Ormat Technologies.

"The clean and reliable geothermal energy from Heber 2 will play a key role in meeting our sector-leading goal of achieving 24/7 renewable power for our customers by 2025," Peninsula Clean Energy CEO Jan Pepper said. "This binary, water-cooled geothermal facility will provide us with baseload emission-free generation all year round, and provides a great complement to our growing solar and wind portfolio."

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ("REG"), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company's activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat's current total generating portfolio is 1.1 GW with a 1,012 MW geothermal and Solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and an 83 MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

