(SDIG) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel about Leading Stronghold Digital Mining Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc ("Stronghold" or the "Company") SDIG who purchased Stronghold Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than June 13, 2022.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/stronghold-digital-mining-inc-sdig



There is no cost or obligation to you.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Stronghold class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Stronghold class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.



Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

