ASTERRA Leaders to Attend GEOINT

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASTERRA will have a strong presence at the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation Symposium later this month, including the attendance of their CEO and CTO, as they share the full spectrum of applications for their award-winning technology.



This is ASTERRA's first time exhibiting at GEOINT. Since 2017, ASTERRA has helped governments at the city, county, state, and federal levels understand and embrace innovative technologies to monitor infrastructure. They succeed by consistently demonstrating the significant financial, resource management, and environmental benefits. ASTERRA works with partners whose technology, mission, and values complement their own, and at GEOINT, they will be actively seeking new partners to provide total customer solutions.

"GEOINT is the premier U.S. event for space data," said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. "We are looking forward to meeting key industry leaders, sharing our technology as it applies to the EO downstream market, and collaborating with partners to provide a direct solution for many of the Earth's challenges."

ASTERRA is the single largest purchaser of data from the JAXA ALOS-2 satellite and both SAOCOM-1A and SAOCOM-1B satellites. ASTERRA's solutions can simultaneously analyze up to 1,300 sq miles of underground soil moisture conditions. The technology is innovative in how it provides intelligence on areas of concern and potential failure locations, mitigating damage and improving safety.

ASTERRA's MasterPlan, Recover, and EarthWorks products use polarimetric synthetic aperture radar (PolSAR) from space-based satellites to observe soil moisture content beneath the surface on Earth. After processing the PolSAR with ASTERRA-patented analytics, it provides insights measuring relative soil moisture content. This technology is used in a growing number of applications, including identifying water leaks below the surface and maintaining infrastructure, including transportation, mines, and dams.

GEOINT will be held from April 24 through April 27, 2022, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado. At the conference, Perets will be joined by ASTERRA founder and Chief Technology Officer, Lauren Guy and other senior team members. They will meet with visitors, clients, and partners at booth number 537.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth's resource resilience. Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 59 countries, saving over 169,280 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 108,339 metric tons, and saving 423,200 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its products to the next level. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.

