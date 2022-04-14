QQQ
Sienna Announces April Dividend

by Globe Newswire
April 14, 2022 12:13 PM | 1 min read

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") SIA today announced a dividend of $0.078 per common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for the month of April 2022, representing $0.936 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as at April 29, 2022.  

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. SIA offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Hon
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
(905) 489-0254
karen.hon@siennaliving.ca


Posted In: NewsDividendsPress Releases