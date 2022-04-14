AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

LONDON and PHOENIX, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. ACUT, a life sciences company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, is pleased to announce its uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB"). AccuStem will commence trading on the OTCQB at the market open today, April 14, 2022, under the ticker "ACUT." The Company believes that the uplist will create greater visibility to retail and institutional investors, as well as further enhance trading liquidity.

The OTCQB is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB is designed for emerging growth U.S. and international companies, subject to ongoing listing requirements that include remaining current in financial reporting, undergoing an annual verification and management certification process, meeting a minimum bid price, and other specific financial conditions.

"Listing on the OTCQB is another important milestone for AccuStem. This additional exposure will be valuable as we broaden our shareholder base and raise capital to fulfill our vision for the company- building innovative products that improve outcomes for patients diagnosed with cancer," commented Wendy Blosser, CEO of AccuStem.

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a life sciences company dedicated to optimizing outcomes for all patients with cancer across the globe. The company takes a holistic view of its role in oncology- to empower patients and their care team with critical answers and tools and drive innovation in healthcare.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fensterer

Phone: 415-640-6010

Email: jeff@accustem.com

Investor Contact:

Wendy Blosser

Email: investors@accustem.com