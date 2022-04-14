Wellbeing Digital Sciences' New CEO Unveils Evolved Competitive Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. ("Wellbeing" or the "Company") MEDI KONEF SQ, an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, supported by clinical research, is pleased to announce the start of a global and comprehensive strategy, mission and vision for Wellbeing by its recently appointed Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Najla Guthrie. The plan involves expanding the Company's primary focus and re-engineering of psychedelic treatment services offered throughout North America. Wellbeing will work to establish next-generation mental health clinics, contemporize existing clinic facilities and launch best-in-class adjunct programs to improve patient treatment outcomes. With expertise spanning several areas of mental health treatments as well as contract research, Wellbeing will facilitate the development and clinical adoption of novel mental health treatments. The comprehensive plan is expected to bolster Wellbeing's goal of becoming the healthcare model of choice in North America for the treatment of mental illnesses.



The Company's pursuits are to be centred around the following values and mission:

To enrich lives through mental healthcare services;

To transform lives, improve patient experience, through a contemporary, global and comprehensive mental healthcare model of service;

To equip clinicians with new tools to complement existing pharmacotherapeutic approaches;

To re-conceptualize the way mental health services are delivered to the community; and

To make a positive impact on the lives of patients, create an active network of collaborating mental heath experts, foster future innovation, and re-engineer the way present-day mental healthcare services are delivered to create change and improve patient outcomes.



By the age of 40, approximately 50% of the population will suffer or have suffered from a mental health illness.1 Accordingly, the Company's management team deems it to be more important now than ever to find innovative and effective solutions to address mental illness issues. Wellbeing aims to conduct contract research and provide novel technology-enabled solutions backed by scientific evidence, to clinics around North America, by using digital therapeutics to complement physical therapy, psychotherapy, pain management and psychedelic-based treatments. The Company also intends to create a contemporary network of collaborating clinicians to bring forth the best mental health services under its re-conceptualized plan.

"The evidence shows that patient access to mental healthcare remains one of the primary issues of the mental health crisis. Both the psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics sectors are moving at lightspeed to address this, but they face two major obstacles; clinical development to gain regulatory approvals, and clinical adoption by the medical establishment. Wellbeing provides a solution to both of these problems faced by industry which more importantly allows us to provide our patients with early access to life-saving treatments," said Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing.

"We are passionate about being part of the evolution to foster initial change in the current mental health system and re-evaluate future change through our Wellbeing expert network. By incorporating these changes to differentiate our ability to improve mental health outcomes, we look forward to demonstrating the positive impact we are creating in patients through clinical research. As the driver of innovative change in how mental health care is delivered in the future, we create value for our patients, clinician network, shareholders, and stakeholders," added Ms. Guthrie.

ABOUT WELLBEING DIGITAL SCIENCES

Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. is an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics, supported by clinical research. Its mission is supported by a network of North American clinics that provide innovative mental health treatments, digital therapeutic treatments and proprietary physical therapy, among others, as well as a contract research organization that offers clinical trials services to clients pursuing drug or device development. In essence, the Company exists to make breakthrough treatments more accessible and to offer patients transformational experiences.

