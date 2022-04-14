QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, April 28th

by Globe Newswire
April 14, 2022 6:50 AM | 3 min read

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, April 28, 2022
   
TIME: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
DIAL-IN: (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
   
CONFERENCE ID: 13728592
   
WEBCAST: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1540635&tp_key=8ccd028fb4
   

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13728592. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance's website at investor.rsac.com for 90 days.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2021, Reliance's average order size was $3,050, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s press releases and additional information are available on the Company's website at www.rsac.com.

CONTACT:         
investor@rsac.com
(213) 576-2428

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400


Primary Logo

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPress Releases