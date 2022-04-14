Proactive news headlines including Latin Resources, Emyria Ltd, Marmota Ltd and CardieX Ltd

Sydney, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Latin Resources Ltd LRS has raised $35 million and is now well funded to fast track its Bananal Valley drilling program at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil. Click here

has raised $35 million and is now well funded to fast track its Bananal Valley drilling program at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil. Click here Emyria Ltd EMD is expected to complete dosing today for a phase one trial of its ultra-pure cannabidiol (CBD) capsule, EMD-RX5. Click here

is expected to complete dosing today for a phase one trial of its ultra-pure cannabidiol (CBD) capsule, EMD-RX5. Click here Marmota Ltd MEU has delivered further high-grade gold results from its October 2021 diamond drilling program at the Aurora Tank Gold Project in South Australia. Click here

has delivered further high-grade gold results from its October 2021 diamond drilling program at the Aurora Tank Gold Project in South Australia. Click here CardieX Ltd CDX 's CONNEQT subsidiary has filed a key clearance submission for its eponymous smartphone application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Click here

's CONNEQT subsidiary has filed a key clearance submission for its eponymous smartphone application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Click here Okapi Resources Ltd OKR has completed full-service eligibility and secured DTC approval to allow real-time electronic clearing and settlement in the United States for its OTCQB listed ordinary shares through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). Click here

has completed full-service eligibility and secured DTC approval to allow real-time electronic clearing and settlement in the United States for its OTCQB listed ordinary shares through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). Click here Emmerson Resources Ltd ERM has tapped investors to raise $6.5 million for copper-gold exploration across two of Australia's most iconic mineralised regions. Click here

has tapped investors to raise $6.5 million for copper-gold exploration across two of Australia's most iconic mineralised regions. Click here Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( BSX BLSTF has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam's Son La Province, to promote a cooperative framework for the development of its Ta Khoa Project. Click here

has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam's Son La Province, to promote a cooperative framework for the development of its Ta Khoa Project. Click here Golden Rim Resources Ltd GMR has acquired a further 26% interest in the Kada Gold Project after satisfying the requirements of its second earn-in interest in the Kada Joint Venture. Click here

has acquired a further 26% interest in the Kada Gold Project after satisfying the requirements of its second earn-in interest in the Kada Joint Venture. Click here Galena Mining Ltd G has constructed more than half of its Abra Base Metals Mine in WA's Gascoyne region. Click here

has constructed more than half of its Abra Base Metals Mine in WA's Gascoyne region. Click here Ora Banda Mining Ltd OBM is reviewing its Davyhurst gold operations due to production and cost performance issues. Click here

is reviewing its Davyhurst gold operations due to production and cost performance issues. Click here Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL has awarded the mining contract for the Bellevue Gold Mine in Western Australia to Develop Ltd. Click here

has awarded the mining contract for the Bellevue Gold Mine in Western Australia to Develop Ltd. Click here Brookside Energy Ltd BRK has moved its Rangers oil and gas well into production. Click here

has moved its Rangers oil and gas well into production. Click here International Graphite Ltd IG is now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker FSE:H99. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com